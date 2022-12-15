K-dramas on Viu TV that will keep you glued to the screen

There is much more to the Korean entertainment industry than Parasite and Squid Game. Yes, Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Oscar win was historic, as was Squid Game’s success on Netflix. But Korea has entertained the world with some boundary-pushing cinema for decades.
Dig into its cinema, and you’ll find subversive comedies, wrenching melodramas, and high-octane action flicks. It is no surprise that the Korean entertainment industry has been hard at work this year too! From thrillers to light-hearted romcoms to gripping dramas (that require you to keep a box of tissues handy), the enticing K-dramas streaming on Viu is begging our attention.
However, with new releases on Viu TV every month, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start—looking for something new to binge-watch? To help you decide, we’ve compiled a list of the best K-dramas streaming on Viu. This comprehensive list has the best fantasy, romance, crime, and action. So, this is sure to appeal to you irrespective of which genre you like!
Viu has a vast collection of Korean TV dramas, ranging from fun romantic comedies to more historically severe dramas and chilling thrillers. Check out this year’s best K-dramas to watch on Viu TV, which are available in Hong Kong now. These binge-worthy series will have you glued to your screens.
Unmissable K-dramas to watch on Viu TV this year
Synopsis: Have you watched the 2006 series Death Note? This K-drama is based on a similar concept. Interestingly, Seo Hee Soo (Han) finds a mysterious notebook that can make people fall in love with her if she writes their names on it.
Directed by: Ko Jae-hong
Cast: Han Ji-hyo, Kim Do-young, Kim Ji-hoon and Kwon Ah-reum
Episodes: 10
(Image: Courtesy tving.official/Instagram)
Synopsis: This K-drama revolves around On Ma Eum (Kim), a former athlete trying to make a mark and succeed in a webtoon company’s editing department. A mix of romcom, slapstick comedy and slice-of-life, this series is the Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama Juhan Shuttai.
Directed by: Jo Soo-Won
Cast: Nam Yoon-su, Kim Se-jeong, Daniel Choi, Kim Gu-young and Choi Daniel
Episodes: 16
(Image: Courtesy SBS/Twitter)
Synopsis: Police officer Jung Ba Reum (Lee) and Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee-Joon), his partner are on a mission to arrest a serial killer responsible for gruesome killings. Interestingly, they meet a scientist who specialises in identifying psychopaths through a DNA test of a fetus.
Directed by: Choi Joon-bae and Kang Cheol-woo
Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun
Episodes: 20
(Image: Courtesy of © tvN/IMDb)
Synopsis: If You Wish Upon Me draws inspiration from an organisation in The Netherlands, which offers to fulfil the last wishes of terminal cancer patients. The series revolves around the journey of Yoon Gyeo-rae (Ji Chang Wook), who has had a difficult childhood and has been in detention centres and prisons. When he volunteers to offer service at this hospice, he finds joy in the service of people.
Directed by: Kim Young-wan
Cast: Kim Kwang-Kyu.jpg, Lim Hyung-Taek, Jung Mi-Nam, Yang Jo-A, Jang Jae-Ha
Episodes: 16
(Image: Courtesy KBS 드라마/ kbsdrama/ Instagram)
Synopsis: Known throughout the world for his music, Luice is at the top of his game. However, he is constantly insecure about the possibility of another artist claiming his spot. This story is an idol romance drama where we journey through the trials of the artists and how they overcome their struggles to achieve their dreams.
Directed by: Myung HyunWoo
Cast: Chani and Kang MinAh
Episodes: 14
(Image: Courtesy MyDrama List)
Synopsis: The peaceful campus life at Seoyeon University turns upside down when an anonymous post pops up on the school’s online community. The entire school is curious about the mysterious “M”, and is determined to uncover the identity. However, the task is anything but easy.
Directed by: Park Jin Woo, Seo Joo Wan
Cast: Park Hye-su, Roh Jeong-eui, Woo Da-vi, Jeo
Episodes: 12
(Image courtesy: IMBD)
Synopsis: Based on an eponymous novel, the comedy series chronicles the journey of Yoo Se-poong (Kim Min-jae), a former physician to a Royal family. He travels to the beautiful Gyesu Village upon losing his job where he befriends a widow and a peculiar teacher Soon, he realises that his real aim is to help people heal their hearts.
Directed by: Park Won-kook
Cast: Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Sang Kyung, Jung Won
Chang, Yoo Sung Joo.
Episodes: 12
(Image: Courtesy tvN 드라마 공식 계정/ tvn_drama/)
Synopsis: K-pop group EXO’s member Doh, also known as DO, stars in Bad Prosecutor. He plays the titular role of an unconventional prosecutor determined to break an unlawful chain created by the misuse of wealth and power. Shin Ah Ra (Lee) is a senior prosecutor, and Oh Do Hwan (Ha) plays another ambitious prosecutor.
Directed by: Kim Seong-ho
Cast: Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Se-hee, Ha Joon, Joo Bo-young, Lee Si-eon and Kim Sang-ho
Episodes: 12
(Image: Courtesy KBS/Instagram)
Synopsis: This drama promises to cheer you up with its star-studded cast and college romance. A group of students join Teyia, a cheering squad long past its glory days. However, when Do Hae-yi (Han) joins the team and interacts with other campus members, she successfully overcomes the difficult circumstances at home.
Directed by: Han Tae-seob
Cast: Han Ji-hyun, Bae In-hyuk, Kim Hyun-jin, Jang Gyu-ri, Lee Eun-saem and Yang Dong-geun
Episodes: 12
(Image: Courtesy SBS/Instagram)
Synopsis: The Law Cafe is a romantic legal drama. It narrates the story of Kim Jeong-ho (Seung-gi), a formerly genius prosecutor who now manages a building as its owner and Kim Yu-ri (Se-young), an eccentric lawyer with unusual habits. In addition, the drama displays a romantic tale between Jung-ho and Yu-Ri, as they begin working together on legal cases. The Law Cafe is an adaptation of the web novel Love According To The Law, written by No Seung-Ah.
Directed by: Lee Eun-jin
Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young, Kim Nam Hee, Kim Seul Gi, Kim Won Hae.
Episodes: 16
(Image: Courtesy KBS/ kbsdrama/ Instagram)
