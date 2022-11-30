facebook
This month in memes: November 2022
Culture
30 Nov 2022 12:35 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

From Thanksgiving celebrations, to Wednesday being a masterpiece in its own right, here is a roundup of the spiciest memes of November 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes in November 2022. It’s been a fun ride, with Taylor Swift announcing her tour dates and everyone losing their minds, the buggy, yet lovable mess that is the new Pokémon game, and APEC being a quaint, joyful event with no underlying problems to hold discourses about at all and we should all just move on. All of those and more, presented in the most serious format known to man: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saksham Gangwar/Unsplash]

And we’re already late by Filipino standards.

And I oop— (but seriously Spy x Family is extremely good)

Andddd they blocked the skywalk. Nice.

One can dream.

Huh, wonder how Ticketmaster is doing.

The duality that exists in all of us.

Catherine Zeta Jones appreciation is lone overdue.

The new Pokémon game just came out in a less than desirable state, but Maushold is cute idc

Peking duck, then have the meat stir-fried. Yeah, I’m checking Grab.

Just did, and no one answered.

And lastly, we wonder how next month will see the handling of this Balenciaga mess.

Entertainment Social Media memes
Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
