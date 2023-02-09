Best movies to watch in Hong Kong cinemas this month

When it comes to the best movies to watch, Hongkongers are spoiled for choice. No wonder it’s a city of cinephiles. Hong Kong has a reputation for producing some of the best films. For instance, Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love is often listed as one of the greatest films of all time and one of the best examples of Asian and Hong Kong movies by critics. In addition, Hong Kong’s action cinema has also developed a strong cult following.

Despite the number of streaming platforms, nothing beats watching a movie on the big screen. With Hong Kong slowly returning to normal, many films are screened in cinemas. So, are you looking for what to watch next? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a fan of action bangers, arthouse indies, or blockbusters, these are the best films to watch in Hong Kong cinemas.

Best movies to catch in Hong Kong cinemas – February 2023

The Wandering Earth II

Based on the same short story by Liu Cixin, The Wandering Earth II boasts a stellar lineup including Hong Kong actor Andy Lau. It serves as a prequel to the 2019 mega-hit, The Wandering Earth. Set in the future when the sun continues to expand, the Earth’s destruction looms on the horizon. In order to find a new home, humankind must start building giant engines that could help the planet travel outside of the solar system in search of another habitable galaxy. But the road to finding a new home is difficult and dangerous.

Showing on February 9

Tár

The Oscar-nominated film Tár tells the story of fictional world-class conductor Lydia Tár, played by award-winning actress Cate Blanchett. Being the Berlin Philharmonic’s first female chief conductor, Tár takes pride in being one of the best conductors in the world. At the height of her career, she starts preparing for her upcoming book launch and live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. But leading up to the big day, her life begins to unravel in the most unexpected ways.

Showing on February 9

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp for this film. Joining the duo are Hope’s parents, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) as well as Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Together, they explore the Quantum Realm where they encounter strange new creatures and embark on a journey that will push them to their limits.

Showing on February 15

Return to Seoul

Cambodian-French director Davy Chou returns with his second feature, Return to Seoul which was recently shortlisted for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The film follows 25-year-old Freddie (Park Ji-min), a Korean adoptee from France. By chance, she visits her birth country for the first time and begins an unexpected journey to look for her biological parents. Along the way, she starts learning about her native language and culture.

Showing on February 16

Where the Wind Blows

Hong Kong actors Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok team up in this new crime thriller from director Philip Yung. The two play corrupt police officers during the 1960s, during the foundation of the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption (HKICAC). Ambitious and power-hungry, they want to change the status quo and start building their own corrupt empire. With this, they control both organised crimes and the police force. But a power struggle soon ensues. Meanwhile, Lui Lok (Kwok) and Nam Kong (Leung)’s positions hang in the balance.

Showing on February 17

Full River Red

From renowned director Zhang Yimou, Full River Red is set for theatrical release this month. Starring comedian Shen Teng and TFBoys member Jackson Yee, the movie revolves around a mysterious case that took place in 12th-century China, during the Southern Song Dynasty. A high-ranking general is murdered hours before a crucial diplomatic meeting. Then, a stolen important letter makes matters worst. Entangled in a large conspiracy, all those involved seek alliances, hoping to keep their secrets in the dark.

Showing on February 23

Cocaine Bear

It may seem bizarre, but Cocaine Bear is inspired by the real-life story of an American black bear who ingested a bag of cocaine in 1985 and dies. The film adaptation deviates a little and follows the drugged bear on a killing rampage in a rural Georgia town. Both locals and tourists join hands to fend it off and survive the attack.

Showing on February 23

Best movies to catch in Hong Kong cinemas – January 2023

A Guilty Conscience

A Guilty Conscience follows sharp-tongued barrister Adrian Lam (Dayo Wong) who mishandles a child abuse case. Due to his negligence, an innocent Jolene Tsang (Louise Wong) receives a 17-year prison sentence. Feeling guilty, Lam decides to become a public defender—until an opportunity arises to right his wrong. He assembles a team for Tsang’s appeal but sees himself in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against tycoons, Victoria (Fish Liew) and Desmond Chung (Adam Pak). Under pressure, will he get to serve justice?

Now showing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Directed by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a remote island on the west coast of Ireland. Lauded by critics, this black comedy received nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. It centres around two friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at crossroads when one decides to abruptly end their friendship.

Now showing

The First Slam Dunk

Based on Takehiko Inoue’s popular Slam Dunk manga series, The First Slam Dunk sees the return of the cult anime to the screen after 26 years. It follows Shohoku High School basketball team comprising Hanamichi Sakuragi, Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui, Kaede Rukawa, and Ryoto Miyagi. The iconic match between Shohoku and Sannoh School takes place, proving to be a trip down memory lane for many fans of the original series.

Now showing

