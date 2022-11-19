‘The Sound of Music’ to ‘Moulin Rouge!’: Best musical movies of all time

Larger-than-life, majestic in its scope and largely escapist, a musical movie leaves fans awestruck with both its warmth and budget. Music interwoven in cinema plays a potent tool in taking the story forward coupled with a hearty song-and-dance routine that is like a dream for movie lovers with a penchant for watching something light, romantic and lyrical all at the same time. The success of good musical films depends largely on a characteristic feel-good factor which can make you forget reality even if that is for a few seconds.

The driving factor of a musical film is its songs which stay with you long after you have watched the film. These definitive gems should be powerful enough to bring back happy memories and ultimately touch your soul. Won’t it be incredible if we could break into a dance routine while doing the most mundane of tasks? It makes situations less stressful and more enjoyable. For people who have a major main character energy, grooving with musical films is a perfect antidote to a dull day.

Why can’t musicals be irrelevant ever?

Music is like healing owing to the powerful vibrations that can alter moods, revive happy memories and evoke strong emotions including love or even sadness. The magic of musicals can never go because they transcend language barriers. Apart from a huge psychological impact, it also gives scope to the makers to showcase their creativity, hit all the right notes with the cinephiles and rake in a lot of moolah too.

Musical movies in pop culture: Past, present and future

The first musicals in Hollywood can be dated as far as the late 1920s with one of the first Oscars won by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayers Studios (MGM) for The Broadway Melody in 1929. The fall of broadway owing to The Great Depression of 1930, led to Hollywood’s gain in terms of many rights of musicals being sold to them. Thus the 1930s could be characterised as a golden period for musicals.

Actors Fred Astaire and Judy Garland were arguably the first superstars of the musicals in the 1930s with Garland mesmerising fans with her reverberating track “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” in Wizard Of Oz (1939). Her magic continued well into the 1940s with films including Babes On Broadway (1941), Ziegfeld Girl (1941), For Me and My Gal (1942) and Meet Me In St Louis (1944). While speaking about musicals, one can’t miss mentioning MGM Studio’s Singin’ In The Rain (1952), immortalised by Gene Kelly and Astaire on screen.

Musicals have come a long way since then with recent films like the Oscar-winning West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg which is an adaptation of 1957 musical or Cats (2019). This movie also is an adaptation of a classic by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The new version stars Taylor Swift but despite her popularity and sincere performance, the movie failed to impress movie buffs. There sure have been a few hits and misses with respect to musicals but its prowess is undeniable. Moviegoers are super excited about Ariana Grande’s Wicked, all set to release in 2024, with a lot of hype already created around the film after the music icon went blonde for the role. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Spirited, which premiered on 11 November 2022, was also one of the most awaited musicals of the year.

Isn’t your interest piqued already?

Here are some of the most loved musicals to watch online

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)