A round up of the most inspiring podcasts of 2022 so far

Listening to podcasts is a great way of putting your hearing senses to exercise and honing the art of listening, be it for enjoying some leisure time with yourself or when you crave sanity at work. Additionally, it empowers you with the freedom to multitask, giving wings to your imagination to evolve with fun, entertainment and knowledge. So, we have created a list of the best podcasts of 2022 for you.

Many podcast listeners would agree that it is one of the easiest ways to keep the mind engaged. With a range of topics, including psychology, politics, science, empowerment, ethics, entrepreneurship, finance, social issues, culture, movies, TV series and music, podcasts offer something to all kinds of listeners.

Moreover, 2022 has some of the best podcasts delivered by podcasters from around the globe which you can binge-listen to before the year ends. While some older ones, such as TED Talks Daily and Maintenance Phase, had renewed seasons in 2022, new podcasts you should add to your list include Run-Through with Vogue and Normal Gossip. But have you wondered what podcasting is and how it works? Let’s have a look.

What is a podcast and how does it work?

Podcasts are digital audio content distributed over the internet using a podcast hosting service. These services automate the production of RSS feeds and keep all podcast broadcasts in one place. Each episode of the podcaster is listed on these feeds. In order for listeners to access them, podcasters can automatically publish the RSS feed to podcast directories as well.

A podcast directory is a tool that allows users to find, download and listen to podcasts. A subscriber’s RSS feed automatically refreshes their device with new episodes once they are released.

The process of making a podcast is simple. An MP3 file can be created from a digital audio file and uploaded to a hosting platform or other service provider by a podcaster. The MP3 file’s URL is added as an enclosure within an XML tag in an RSS Extensible Markup Language document.

A content aggregator, such as AllTop or Feedly, accepts podcast registrations and adds them to its directories. Although audio files are typically used in podcasts, the same procedure may be used to create and distribute image, text and video files.

Here is a list of the best podcasts of 2022 which you can add to your wishlist

