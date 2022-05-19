10 of the most swoon-worthy romantic K-dramas to watch

These K-dramas will make you love love.

The perfect mix of a strong storyline, crackling chemistry between the lead pair, comic timing and a stellar cast will keep you glued to your TV screens.

From Start-Up to Descendants of the Sun, bookmark these raved-about romantic Korean series that will surely tug at your heartstrings.

10 of the best romantic K-dramas you must watch

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

Image courtesy of Netflix

Rated an impressive 8.7 on IMDb, the South Korean television series is written by Park Ji-eun and directed by Lee Jeong-hyo. The 16-episode series stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in leading roles.

The story revolves around a South Korean heiress, who accidentally lands in North Korea. But fate has other plans, as a charming army officer decides to help her.

You can watch the series on Netflix.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021- )

Image courtesy of ©tvN/IMDb

The 16-episode Korean series narrates the story of a dentist who decides to set up her practice in a seaside village. As destiny would have it, her path crosses with a jack-of-all-trades kind of a person who lives in the village.

The series stars Shin Min-a as Yoon Hye Jin and Kim Seon-Ho as Hong Du Sik, among other characters.

With an IMDb rating of 8.6, you can watch the series on Netflix.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

Image courtesy of ©tvN/IMDb

Starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se, this romantic K-drama depicts the emotional healing of an antisocial writer and a psych ward caretaker when their lives intertwine.

Written by Jo Yong and directed by Park Shin-woo, the show is rated 8.7 on IMDb. You can watch the 16-episode series on Netflix.

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Image courtesy of IMDb

This beautiful love story is about an injured soldier who meets a surgeon and falls for her. What separates them is their polar opposite ideologies. Will they be able to unite despite their differences? Watch the series to find out.

Rated 8.3 on IMDb, the cast has Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo as protagonists.

Watch the show on Netflix.

Start-Up (2020- )

Image courtesy of IMDb

The inspiring romantic series is about a bunch of young entrepreneurs who try to find their way in Korea’s technology industry as they experience love and success.

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the series is written by Park Hye-ryun and directed by Oh Choong-hwan. The star cast boasts Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na in pivotal roles.

You can watch the show on Netflix.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

Image courtesy of IMDb

The romantic K-drama is about how a self-centred business heir’s life goes for a toss when his capable personal assistant decides to quit. Starring Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in lead roles, the show was an out-and-out hit with an IMDb rating of 8.1.

The 16-episode series is based on a novel of the same name by Jung Kyung-yoon. You can watch the Park Joon-hwa directorial on Netflix.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016-2017)

Image courtesy of IMDb

The coming-of-age, romantic-comedy is directed by Oh Hyun-jong and stars Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-yoon and Kyung Soo-jin in main roles.

The story follows a group of college-going athletes who are striving to excel in their fields. Among them is a weightlifting star who meets her childhood friend — a talented swimmer — only to realise that she has a crush on his cousin.

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, you can watch the series on Netflix.

Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019)

Image courtesy of Netflix

With a stellar star cast comprising Lee Na-young, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Eugene and Wi Ha-joon in lead roles, the plot is about an editor-in-chief of a publishing company, who is at the pinnacle of success. However, a twist awaits him as his path crosses with a former copywriter who is looking for a job.

Rated 8.0 on IMDb, the series is available on Netflix.

My Secret Romance (2017)

Image courtesy of Netflix

The 14-episode series revolves around a nutritionist who meets her boss — who turns out to be someone she had slept with.

Sung Hoon, Ji-eun Song and Jae-yeong Kim form the main cast of the series. Rated 8.6 on IMDb, the series is directed by Kang Cheol-woo.

You can watch the series on Netflix.

Nevertheless, (2021)

Image courtesy of Netflix

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the 10-episode series is about two classmates who are attracted to each other but are cynical about romantic relationships. However, the duo gets involved in a friends-with-benefits equation.

The series has Han So-hee and Song Kang playing the lead roles. Written by Jung Won and directed by Ga-Ram Kim, the show has a 7.3 rating on IMDb.

You can watch the series on Netflix.

Header and Featured image courtesy of IMDB