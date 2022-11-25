‘House of the Dragon’ to ‘Severance’: 12 of the most popular TV shows of 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has had long-standing effects on entertainment, including the small screen industry for over two years, and therefore 2022 was huge for viewers since many new series, including reality shows were created and new episodes of existing hit dramas were dropped. We were surely spoiled for choice with the different genres that the creators were not afraid to dabble in. Few of the best TV shows of 2022 span across genres including sci-fi, true crime and realistic dramas to romance and fantasy and are available on OTT to pick and choose.

This was a year of some absolutely great television shows and so it is one of the reasons that the global ticket sales are still down by 30 per cent from the pre-pandemic days. A lot of content goes straight to a streaming service as viewers are preferring TV and OTT over theatres.

Looking at the several shows that were lapped up by the masses this year, it is safe to claim that there was something for everyone in 2022 — even the most discerning critics of pop culture. And, as we are close to the end of this year, now is a good time to reflect on the viewing choices the binge-watchers have made this year.

While few TV gems including Stranger Things season 4, House Of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power reigned high, some unsung heroes such as the third season of Derry Girls and some surprising smash hits such as The Bear upped the standards for quality content.

Here are some of the best TV shows of 2022

