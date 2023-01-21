Lore Olympus to Save Me: 15 best webtoons that everyone should read

Webtoons or digital comics, which first originated in South Korea, have of late cemented their cultural influence worldwide. Currently, webtoons are created across the globe; however, we can undoubtedly agree that some of the best webtoons to read have come out from South Korea. From romantic stories like True Beauty and ‘Til Debt Do Us Part to fantasy extravaganzas like Solo Leveling and Promise of an Orchid, Korean-origin digital comics have been keeping audiences hooked. Not to forget their gripping storylines, great character development and incredible visuals.
According to Allied Market Research, “the global webtoon market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $56.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030.” Gaining massive popularity in regions like Europe, Asia, and the US, webtoon comics have now become the heart of drawing-room topics in most households.
Be it the 90’s kid, who grew up watching the iconic Tom & Jerry, Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory, or the Gen Z kid, who fell in love with paperless digital comics like the romantic webtoon Lore Olympus, cartoon tales have always found a way through people’s hearts.
And in recent times, there are online comics, or webtoons, that have been a hit among youngsters, for whom these are just one tap away on their smart devices.
So, if you are intrigued and want to know more about this exciting content, here is a list of the top webtoons to read online right now.
Indulge in these popular and beginner-friendly webtoons
Created by: Carnby Kim and Youngchan Hwang
Episodes: 141
Synopsis: This zombie apocalypse survival story revolves around the story of a high school student who leaves his family after a tragedy and goes on to fight monsters alongside a group of heroes to save the world from the apocalypse.
About the Webtoon: With all the drama and necessary chaos, Sweet Home recorded over 2.1 billion net views after its release and is undoubtedly one of the best webtoons to read. Following its massive success, the webtoon was released as a horror K-drama series on Netflix on 18 December 2020.
(Image: Courtesy Sweet Home/Webtoon)
Created by: Hybe
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: One of the best fantasy webtoons, this ongoing series is an action-packed creation by Hybe with characters inspired by the legendary K-pop group BTS. When Zeha wakes up in a hospital with amnesia and learns about the ‘beom’ causing havoc on the city, a fight for survival becomes inevitable. Later seven men, brought together by destiny to Sin-si, get ready for the ultimate battle.
(Image: Courtesy 7 FATES: CHAKHO/Webtoon)
Created by: Yongtaek Chae and GARAM HAN
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: This webtoon revolving around school bullies portrays a modern high school that becomes a hellscape for teachers. However, Hwajin Na of the Teacher’s Rights Protection Agency, backed by the Ministry of Education, soon puts the unruly brats in their place.
(Image: Courtesy Get Schooled/Webtoon)
Created by: janggreen and flowbee
Episodes: 72
Synopsis: It follows the story of Subin and her mother, who is obsessed with getting her daughter married to a wealthy match who can pay off their debts. The mother tries to set up Subin with blind dates, all of which she keeps turning down until the day she bumps into an old school friend. On being suddenly asked for marriage, Subin is confused but finally thinks of accepting the proposal in order to clear her family’s debts.
(Image: Courtesy ‘Til Debt Do Us Part/Webtoon)
Created by: Dalsaeowl and Hwaeum
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: After losing her husband to a plague and children to slave traders, widow Rieta Tristi finds herself at the mercy of a cunning man who wants her to fulfil his dying wish. In an attempt to save herself from getting buried alive, Rieta decides to take help from the empire’s outcast prince.
(Image: Courtesy Like Wind on a Dry Branch/Webtoon)
Created by: Rachel Smythe
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: This webtoon retells Greek myths, mostly the epic myth of Persephone’s abduction by the king of the underworld, Hades. While Persephone’s story dominates, other Greek gods and their tales intermingle to give this story a wholesome end.
About the webtoon: Lore Olympus is one of the most popular romance webtoons to exist and has around 1.2 billion views and 6.1 million subscribers as of November 2022.
(Image: Courtesy Lore Olympus/Webtoon)
Created by: LambCat
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: On being called ugly by a prince and getting rejected for marriage, Princess Gwendolyn runs away from her father’s kingdom. Her life changes forever when she reaches a forest and encounters the Cursed Princess Club. Preaching the “just because she doesn’t fit the mould, doesn’t mean she’s any less of a princess” motto, this webtoon is a great pick for beginners.
(Image: Courtesy Cursed Princess Club/Webtoon)
Created by: Quimchee
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: The story revolves around Shin-Ae Yoo, who is trying her best to get through life without getting involved in romantic affairs. However, her life takes a turn when she bumps into a stranger.
(Image: Courtesy I Love Yoo/Webtoon)
Created by: R Schaeffer and Starpiper
Episodes: 69
Synopsis: The story follows Nita, who dissects bodies for a living. These not-so-regular but supernatural bodies are hunted by Nita’s mother. They then together sell these body parts on the black market. However, Nita soon gets swallowed into the hell hole of the family business and has to decide whether to leave it all behind or let it consume her.
About the Webtoon: It’s based on the YA book of the same name by Rebecca Schaeffer.
(Image: Courtesy Not Even Bones/Webtoon)
Created by: Purpah
Episodes: 82
Synopsis: One of the fairly new webtoons, this story of a lady-in-waiting Lucia and a royal wedding, offers magic, mystery, and romance in a fantastical yet beautiful world. As Lucia falls for the enchanted suit of armour, Modeus, multiple mysteries come to the forefront.
(Image: Courtesy Suitor Armor/Webtoon)
Created by: Hanza Art
Episodes: Ongoing
Synopsis: This well crafted thriller tells the story of Rozy, who finds the man who lives directly above her apartment, quite suspicious. The creators choosing to reveal almost zero plot, in the beginning, is what makes this webtoon intriguing.
(Image: Courtesy The Guy Upstairs/Webtoon)
Created by: Maenggi Ki
Episodes: 24
Synopsis: This is one of the few webtoons that deal with the not-so-happening life of idols and tells the story of nation’s favourite on-screen idol Lisa Cheon. After being framed as a drug addict, Lisa struggles hard with her career until an opportunity to act on a new TV show knocks at her door. However, having her ex-boyfriend as her co-actor complicates things all the more for the idol.
(Image: Courtesy No Longer a Heroine!/Webtoon)
Created by: Jeong Hyun joo and PARK JIN HWAN
Episodes: 106
Synopsis: After surviving a massacre at his orphanage as a child, Yang Jaesin always has a recurring dream of a woman telling him she’ll be waiting. As he starts his journey on the haunted Orchid Road to unravel the meaning behind his dreams, he meets the beautiful Socheon, who resembles the looks of the woman from his dreams. Later, readers find the pair fighting together against the lord of all demons, Geumgwan.
(Image: Courtesy Promise of an Orchid/Webtoon)
Created by: Big Hit Ent. and LICO
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Inspired by K-pop group BTS, this story of seven best friends portrays the difficult times they go through as they go on to live their separate lives. However, after losing almost everything, one of them is granted a special power to travel back in time and fix the mistakes of his friends.
(Image: Courtesy Save Me/Webtoon)
Created by: Merryweather and Porforever
Episodes: 110
Synopsis: Revolving around the magical flying academy called the Steam Dragon Express, this webtoon shows adventurers from all over the globe reuniting to learn an ancient monster slaying profession.
(Image: Courtesy The Steam Dragon Express/Webtoon)