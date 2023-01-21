Lore Olympus to Save Me: 15 best webtoons that everyone should read

Webtoons or digital comics, which first originated in South Korea, have of late cemented their cultural influence worldwide. Currently, webtoons are created across the globe; however, we can undoubtedly agree that some of the best webtoons to read have come out from South Korea. From romantic stories like True Beauty and ‘Til Debt Do Us Part to fantasy extravaganzas like Solo Leveling and Promise of an Orchid, Korean-origin digital comics have been keeping audiences hooked. Not to forget their gripping storylines, great character development and incredible visuals.

According to Allied Market Research, “the global webtoon market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $56.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030.” Gaining massive popularity in regions like Europe, Asia, and the US, webtoon comics have now become the heart of drawing-room topics in most households.

Be it the 90’s kid, who grew up watching the iconic Tom & Jerry, Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory, or the Gen Z kid, who fell in love with paperless digital comics like the romantic webtoon Lore Olympus, cartoon tales have always found a way through people’s hearts.

And in recent times, there are online comics, or webtoons, that have been a hit among youngsters, for whom these are just one tap away on their smart devices.

So, if you are intrigued and want to know more about this exciting content, here is a list of the top webtoons to read online right now.

Indulge in these popular and beginner-friendly webtoons

(Main image: Courtesy 7Fates_CHAKHO/Twitter; featured image: Courtesy used_bandaid/Twitter)