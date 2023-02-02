BTS’ J-Hope stars in new Disney+ documentary to be released in February

BTS member J-Hope will be releasing his original documentary film titled j-hope IN THE BOX this February 17.

The documentary chronicles J-Hope’s journey as a soloist, capturing the creative process of his solo album Jack in the Box which highlights his passion and struggles as an artist.

BTS J-Hope’s documentary: Get a front row seat to witness his artistry

Fans can expect to see a different side to the artist through the exclusive behind the scenes footage. They can also retrace the multi-hyphenate artist’s footsteps during his 200-day creation process.

In addition to piecing together his solo work, BTS J-Hope’s documentary also takes viewers to his star-studded private listening party in South Korea all the way to his heart-pumping performance at the Lollapalooza headliner stage as the first Korean artist to do so.

<j-hope IN THE BOX> Teaser Poster 📅 Feb 17, 5PM (KST) on Weverse & Disney+ globally

📅 2월 17일 오후 5시 위버스 & 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개

👉Weverse Pre-order: available from Feb 10#jhope #jhopeINTHEBOX #제이홉인더박스 #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/tZFZMAsCXp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 20, 2023

Stay tuned for the global release

The trailer teases how J-Hope “came out of the box” to work on his solo album and answers the question “What kind of music does J-Hope make”. As creative director for Jack in the Box, J-Hope showcased his musical, conceptual, and visual abilities. The teaser trailer starts with J-Hope explaining why he started the project and then the scene shifts to behind-the-scenes footage.

Adding on to J-Hope’s solo venture, j-hope IN THE BOX will be released globally on Disney+ and the official fandom platform Weverse on February 17, 5 pm Korean Standard Time. Pre-order on Weverse is available from February 10.

The upcoming film is the latest in BTS’ number of documentaries and concert films including BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas and BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.

Get your ARMY lightsticks ready for February 17!