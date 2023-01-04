‘Meteor Garden’ and other must-watch Chinese dramas on Netflix

facebook
04 Jan 2023 06:48 PM

Sushmita Mahanta
Of late, Chinese dramas (C-dramas) have swooned over the drama-loving world. Be it a feel-good romance such as Meteor Garden (2018), a supernatural fantasy drama such as Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), a gripping thriller such as The Ghost Bride (2020), or a social issue-based show such as Find Yourself (2020), Chinese dramas have something tailor-made for everyone. And along with streaming giants including Viki and iQIYI, Netflix too has a bunch of charming Chinese dramas to indulge in.

Despite Chinese shows not receiving much global advantage, their projects still keep making headlines for various reasons. From Story of Yanxi Palace becoming Google’s most searched show in 2018, Eternal Love (2017) being a commercial success in China with over 50 billion views on streaming sites to The Untamed (2019) acquiring the seventh position on ‘Tumblr 2020 Top 50 Global TV Drama List’, C-dramas are steadily creating their mark in the global entertainment world.

With superior plots, smart direction and eye-pleasing cinematography, C-dramas are often seen delving into untouched trajectories of Chinese culture, while keeping the entertainment quotient intact. And, after making a significant impact in China‘s television entertainment industry, the varied genres of C-drama such as historical fiction, rom-coms, politics and family dramas, have ventured into online streaming platforms too.

So get cosy, grab some snacks and get ready to binge-watch these TV shows from start to finish on Netflix.

Here are some of the best Chinese dramas to watch right now

Eternal Love
Eternal Love

Directed by: Lam Yuk Fan, Yu Cuihua and
Ren Haitao

Cast: Mark Chao, Yang Mi, Dilraba Dilmurat and Alan Yu

Release date: 30 January 2017

Episodes: 58

Synopsis: The story follows the journey of two deities in both their mortal and immortal lives. The struggle of the star-crossed lovers Bai Qian (Mi) and Ye Hua (Chao) to find their happy ending is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

About the show: This Chinese drama series is based on the xianxia novel To The Sky Kingdom (2009) by Tang Qi Gong Zi.

Watch here

Meteor Garden
Meteor Garden

Directed by: Lin He Long

Cast: Shen Yue, Dylan Wang, Darren Chen, Caesar Wu and Connor Leong

Release date: 9 July 2018

Episodes: 49

Synopsis: The story revolves around an ordinary girl Dong Shancai (Yue) who gets admitted into the most prestigious school in China and encounters F4, an exclusive group of the four wealthiest boys in the school that include Dao Ming (Wang), Huaze Lei (Chen), Ximen (Wu) and Meizuo (Leong). Her journey of dealing with school bullies, and in that process, finding love, is what makes this series an interesting watch.

About the show: The drama is a Chinese remake of the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers (2009).

Watch here

Ashes of Love
Ashes of Love

Directed by: Chu Yui Bun and Cheng Feng

Cast: Deng Lun, Yang Zi, Luo Yunxi, Liao Jinfeng and Xia Zhiyuan

Release date: 2 August 2018

Episodes: 63

Synopsis: This popular Chinese drama tells the heartwarming tale of flower princess XianJin Mi (Yang Zi) who is unable to express romantic feelings for anyone after being fed the ‘unfeeling pill.’

About the show: The show is adapted from the web novel Heavy Sweetness Ash-Like-Frost by Dian Xian.

Watch here

Put Your Head On My Shoulder
Put Your Head On My Shoulder

Directed by: Zhu Dong Ning

Cast: Xing Fei, Lin Yi, Tang Xiao Tian and Liang Ai Qi

Release date: 10 April 2019

Episodes: 24

Synopsis: Unaware of her future plans after graduation, accounting major Si Tu Mo’s (Xing Fei) meets the genius Physics major Gu Wei Yi (Lin Yi) and accidentally ends up living with him.

About the show: The story is based on the popular web novel with the same name by Zhao Qian Qian.

Watch here

The Untamed
The Untamed

Directed by: Steve Cheng and Chan Ka Lam

Cast: Xiao Zhan, Wang Yi Bo and Xuan Lu

Release date: 27 June 2019

Episodes: 50

Synopsis: This Chinese drama series follows the story of two disciples Wei Wu Xian (Zhan) and Lan Wang Ji ( Bo). Both meet during cultivation training and embark on a journey to unveil a secret that is centuries old.

About the show: The show is adapted from the iconic novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (2016) by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.

Watch here

A Little Thing Called First Love
A Little Thing Called First Love

Directed by: Qi Xiao Hui

Cast: Lai Kuan Lin, Zhao Jin Mai, Wang Run Ze and Chai Wei

Release date: 23 October 2019

Episodes: 36

Synopsis: This Chinese drama follows the simple Xia Miao Miao (Mai), who after falling for her hardworking classmate Liang You Nian (Lin), goes through a journey of self-discovery.

Watch here

Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain
Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain

Directed by: Yu Zhong Zhong

Cast: Sandrine Pinna, Kai Xu and Yuanbing Zhu

Release date: 12 November 2019

Episodes: 37

Synopsis: This is one of the most swoon-worthy Chinese dramas of all time. The story revolves around the young and fearless Wang Lu (Xu) who starts a journey towards immortal cultivation after entering the ‘Spirit Blade Sect’.

About the show: It’s based on Xian Man Dong Man’s manga Spirit Blade Mountain.

Watch here

The Ghost Bride
The Ghost Bride

Directed by: Quek Shio Chuan and Ho Yu Hang

Cast: Huang Pei Jia, Chris Wu, Lin Lu Di, Kuang Tian and Wu Kang Ren

Release date: 23 January 2020

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Based on Yangsze Choo’s novel of the same name, this Netflix thriller drama revolves around an 1890s Colonial Malaccan woman. To save her family from a financial debt, Li Lan (Ja) gets trapped in a forced marriage with a dead man as a ghost bride and struggles to achieve freedom. However, the road to breaking free is not easy when a mysterious conspiracy rises to the surface.

About the show: The Ghost Bride is based on the debut novel of the same name, released in 2013 by the New York Times bestselling author of The Night Tiger, Yangsze Choo.

Watch here

Find Yourself
Find Yourself

Directed by: Ding Zi Guang

Cast: Victoria Song, Song Wei Long, David Wang and Zhang Yu Jian

Release date: 26 January 2020

Episodes: 41

Synopsis: This modern love story between a young man and a career-driven woman portrays social prejudices around marriage. He Fan Xing (Victoria Song) moving over age-old taboos to embrace her lover Yuan Song (Song Wei Long) forms the crux of the plot.

Watch here

The Devil Punisher
The Devil Punisher

Directed by: Chen Rong Hui and Chang Chin Jung

Cast: Mike He, Ivy Shao, Amanda Chou and Johnny Yang

Release date: 25 October 2020

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: This supernatural Chinese drama follows the story of a reincarnated deity who lives the life of an ordinary baker by the day and turns demon fighter by the night. While doing so, Zhong Kui (He) also struggles to save his millennium-long romance and tries to bring back his amnesiac lover’s memory.

Watch here

Falling Into Your Smile
Falling Into Your Smile

Directed by: Qiu Zhong Wei

Cast: Xu Kai, Cheng Xiao, Zhai Xiao Wen and Yao Chi

Release date: 23 June 2021

Episodes: 31

Synopsis: The story follows the beautiful and smart Tong Yao (Xiao) who joins the all-male gaming team ZGDX OPL when its captain Lu Si Cheng ( Kai) suffers a hand injury. With prejudices surrounding female gamers and a rude team captain, Tong struggles to keep her ground.

About the show: One of the most popular sports-based Chinese dramas, Falling Into Your Smile is based on the web book You’re Beautiful When You Smile by Qing Mei.

Watch here

Love Between Fairy and Devil
Love Between Fairy and Devil

Directed by: Yi Zheng

Cast: Yu Shu Xin, Dylan Wang, Zhang Ling He and Xu Hai Qiao

Release date: 7 August 2022

Episodes: 36

Synopsis: This Chinese fantasy drama follows the legend of Dongfang Qing Cang (Wang) of the Moon Tribe. Around 30,000 years after the first God of War’s sacrifice, flower fairy Orchid (Xin) attempts to help the new God of War reinforce the Matrix. However, her encounter with the Moon Supreme, once again threatens to change the destiny of the world.

About the show: It’s based on the novel Cang Lan Jue (2010) by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang.

Watch here

(Image credit: Love Between Fairy and Devil/Viki)

Chinese netflix shows Chinese dramas C-dramas
