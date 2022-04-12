Coinbase announces film trilogy featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

The apes of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) will soon be seen in cinematic format with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase planning a three-part animated film featuring the non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to reports, Coinbase Entertainment, the new media arm of Coinbase, will be working on the project.

All about the trilogy featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club community

Holders of BAYC tokens can be part of it

Coinbase announced the development in a tweet posted on April 12.

“We’re creating an interactive three-part film featuring @BoredApeYC & @apecoin communities,” the tweet read. It also contained an invite to people to join the film project at the official site, degentrilogy.com.

Here’s how you can help us make this movie:

💡 Get @CoinbaseWallet

🎥 Submit your Bored Ape

🎬 Hide an easter egg — Coinbase (@coinbase) April 11, 2022

Coinbase followed it up with a new tweet in which it listed out three steps through which those holding BAYC NFTs can help make The Degen Trilogy.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) is next

Responding to the announcement, BAYC’s official Twitter handle said that the second film will feature the MAYC NFTs.

“We’re stoked that Coinbase is making a film series featuring the BAYC community. Bored Ape NFT holders, submit your ape for casting, details below. Mutants, don’t worry – this is the first film in a trilogy, and you’ll be getting your own casting call for part two,” read the tweet posted by BAYC.

We’re stoked that Coinbase is making a film series featuring the BAYC community. Bored Ape NFT holders, submit your ape for casting, details below.👇 Mutants, don’t worry – this is the first film in a trilogy, and you’ll be getting your own casting call for part two. https://t.co/lhsbg4AnuZ — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 11, 2022

MAYC is a separate project from BAYC creators Yuga Labs and also enjoys a high demand among collectors.

The first film

The first instalment of the film trilogy, titled The Degen Trilogy, will premiere in June 2022 at NFT.NYC. It will feature select BAYC NFT characters that are being crowdsourced from the BAYC community.

Coinbase recently brought William Swann as its entertainment and culture marketing director for the media arm.

“You can think of this as a love letter to the NFT tech that has provided so much creative liberation for artists,” Swann told CoinDesk in an interview. “We really look to [Bored Apes] as sort of our North Star in the NFT space. They’ve created such a massive and engaging community.”

According to CoinDesk, the films will be viewable to users who create a Coinbase wallet.

The latest announcement is another high point in the life of the BAYC project. It follows the airdrop of ApeCoin in March and the acquisition of rival CryptoPunks by Yuga Labs.

(Main image: Bored Ape Yacht Club; Featured image: Coinbase/@coinbase/Twitter)