‘Deadpool 3’: Emma Corrin joins the cast to play the villain

Culture
17 Feb 2023 12:34 PM

sanmitaacharjee

Recently, there have been a slew of exciting updates on the production and casting front for Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, who will once again don the role of Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the third instalment of the movie, took to Twitter and announced that Emmy-nominated actor Emma Corrin is joining the cast of Deadpool 3.

Corrin became a household name after essaying the roles of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown and Lady Chatterley in the film Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

More about Emma Corrin’s role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Fans called Corrin a ‘great addition’ to the movie franchise. Essaying the role of the villain, Corrin joins Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who will be reprising his role of Wolverine. Corrin is considered to be one of the finest actors of their generation, having won or been nominated for several prestigious awards like the Emmys, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes and Screen Actors’ Guild award. You’ll be surprised to know that this won’t be the first superhero film or series to feature Corrin as they have earlier appeared in Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

Deadpool 3 updates: When is the film releasing?

Deadpool 3
Picture credits: Courtesy IMDb

Just like its prequels, Deadpool 3 will also be Rated R. Despite Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox in 2019, the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick assured fans that there would be no changes to the tone of the script. In a tweet, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also talked about the future of the MCU and revealed:

Last week, Jackman also teased fans with a picture which showed him prepping for his role at the gym. He even tagged Reynolds on his Twitter post and wrote:

Shawn Levy will direct the film, with Feige, Reynolds and Levy also donning the producer’s hat. The film will release on 8 November 2024.

(Hero image credit: Twitter/Instagram Ryan Reynolds)

(Featured image credit: Twitter@XMenUpdate

This story first appeared here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Deadpool 3 release?

Answer: Deadpool 3 will release on 8 November 2024.

Question: Who is in the cast of Deadpool 3?

Answer: As of now, the confirmed cast for Deadpool 3 includes Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams and T.J. Miller.

Question: Who is the villain in Deadpool 3?

Answer: Emma Corrin, who played the iconic role of Princess Diana in The Crown, will be playing the main villain in Deadpool 3.

Question: Will Spiderman be a part of Deadpool 3?

Answer: While there is no confirmation for the same, it has been rumoured that Tom Holland's Spiderman might make an appearance in Deadpool 3. 

