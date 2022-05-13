Dracula Daily gets you up to speed with Dracula, daily

Subscribe to Dracula Daily, the live-tweet equivalent of Dracula the 1897 novel. Transylvanian tea and drama from Jonathan Harker’s journal straight to your inbox, for free.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a real banger, or so I’ve heard. Yes, I have yet to read this cornerstone of vampire literature, and yes, it’s being rectified.

In case you’re in the dark, Dracula follows English solicitor Jonathan Harker’s business trip to Transylvania through dairy entries, news clippings, letters and telegrams spanning between 3 May and 10 November. The obvious plot twist? He arrived in Count Dracula’s castle and had the fright of his life uncovering his host’s vampiric nature.

It’s a lengthy book, but a page turner no less. Grasping the modern population’s affinity for punchy, digestible short-form content, Dracula Daily is a free newsletter that hits you up with events in the story on the day they happen. Think Instagram’s “On This Day”, but in text form.

Subscribe now to invite the Count into your inbox for the next 6 months or so. Beware of cliffhangers: though essentially a torture device wielded by wordsmiths and adept storytellers against readers, they are the ones who keep the hype going.

Addressing your burning questions regarding Dracula Daily

Why not just read the full book? If you have the attention span of a 7-year-old like I do, or if you enjoy prying into people’s business as it unfolds, you will understand the appeal of taking it one day at a time — touché, Hannibal Buress.

It’s 13 May already! What did I miss? Dracula Daily kindly maintains an archive of past events. While you were gone, we have been warming up to the main characters and catching on to the Count’s eccentricities.

It’s free? It’s free.

It’s like a book club minus the discussion! Girl, this is your sign to log back into Tumblr. Gen Z humour mingles with Dracula the literary titan, making for an inexhaustible mine of unhinged (borderline disrespectful to the author) comedy gold. Time to start digging.

Hero Image: Raptis Rare Books / Featured Image: Dracula Daily