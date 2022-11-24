facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > 2022 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Dreamers’ takes internet by storm; BTS ARMY applauds Jungkook
2022 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Dreamers’ takes internet by storm; BTS ARMY applauds Jungkook
Culture
24 Nov 2022 02:00 PM

2022 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Dreamers’ takes internet by storm; BTS ARMY applauds Jungkook

Sreetama Basu

On November 22, the official music video of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Dreamers was released and we know the reason enough for it to break the internet. Dreamers has been sung by BTS vocalist Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was officially inaugurated on November 20, and the entire world sat in front of their television sets and took notice of the spectacular opening ceremony. The ARMY was particularly waiting to watch the live performance of Jungkook. As the official music video dropped, the ARMY took to Twitter to drop their reactions and in no time, Dreamers started trending. Let’s take a look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup official song Dreamers music video.

2022 FIFA World Cup official song Dreamers music video

Walking out of an ornate hallway in an all-white outfit, the video starts with Jungkook walking towards the light. Few seconds later, he is joined by co-singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, who makes a stunning entry in a ship.

In one of the most visually spectacular moments, Jungkook is also seen on the top of a helipad on a skyscraper in all-black look, where he breaks into a dance at the backdrop of several flags from all the nations participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Dreamers music video is set against the backdrop of people belonging to different communities and races, to mark the diverse event that a World Cup is. In the music video, you will also catch glimpses of whale sharks, which is the representation of the host nation.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

BTS singers Jungkook 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA Word cup
2022 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Dreamers’ takes internet by storm; BTS ARMY applauds Jungkook

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.