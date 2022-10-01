‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ First-Look Poster And Cast Revealed

Five years after the release of War for the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century Studios announced the next instalment in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the story is set many years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes.

The announcement was made on 29 September 2022 along with the first-look poster of the film, which depicts an ape riding a horse as an eagle prepares to land on its arm. The landscape shows a waterfall, with nature reclaiming what appears to be the ruins of skyscrapers.

According to reports, the film will be directed by Wes Ball. Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver are collaborating on its screenplay. Jaffa and Silver were also the writers of Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), the first film in the rebooted franchise.

The first film was followed by 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and then the third film in 2017.

All the details about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Three names in the main cast revealed

Owen Teague will play the lead primate, who is seen in the first-look poster. Andy Serkis played the lead character, Caesar, in the last three Planet of the Apes films. However, the name of Teague’s character is not known.

Teague will be joined by Peter Macon as part of the cast. Another noteworthy name among the cast is Freya Allan, who is best known as Ciri from Netflix’s The Witcher.

The roles of both Macon and Allan are undisclosed.

Film to release in 2024

In a statement, Steve Asbell, 20th Century Studios president, said, “Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy.”

“With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024,” added Asbell.

The entire franchise is based on the book of the same name by French novelist Pierre Boulle, which was first made into a film by 20th Century Fox under the title Planet of the Apes in 1968.

Boulle is also renowned for his 1952 novel The Bridge Over the River Kwai. The critically acclaimed film version of the book won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 1958 Academy Awards.

(Main and Featured images: 20th Century Studios/@20thcentury/Twitter)

This story first appeared on AugustMan Singapore.