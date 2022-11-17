Everything to know about Kate Winslet’s ‘I Am Ruth’

Oscar winner Kate Winslet is all set to enthral fans with her intense portrayal of a mother in a drama called I Am Ruth alongside her real-life daughter Mia Honey Threapleton. Channel 4 recently released the trailer of this emotional feature-length drama, creating a buzz as it is conceptualised and co-written by Winslet herself and created by acclaimed filmmaker Dominic Savage.

This is a part of an anthology created by Savage called I Am. Winslet and Threapleton’s I Am Ruth is a part of the third instalment of this series.

More about I Am Ruth and what does the trailer show

The plot: What to expect?

The trailer gives a peek into the strained on-screen relationship between Ruth (Winslet) and her daughter Freya (Threapleton). The story centres around phone addiction in teenagers and the longstanding, devastating psychological impact of social media on youngsters. It specifically highlights the mental health issues in teenagers due to excessive use of phones and social media.

Ruth looks worried throughout the clip, trying to help Freya overcome this addiction. One of the glimpses shows Ruth confiscating the phone and Freya vehemently opposing the idea. Viewers can experience many heartbreaking moments in this emotional family drama. There are scenes of growing tension between the duo but there are some heartwarming moments too.

Winslet on I Am Ruth

As per the official statement, Winslet says, “The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of I Am is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive. The actors become these roles, and there is simply no room for pretending.”

She adds, “ It’s a working environment that any actor would give anything to be a part of, and I can safely say with my hand on heart that I will never forget the things we learnt as we made this piece. The low-key, quiet nature in which we put this together is how I aspire to work all the time.”

I Am Ruth is created, written and directed by Savage. It is produced by Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions. The executive producers are Savage, Winslet and Richard Yee. The co-producers are Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams.

More about Mia Honey Threapleton

Threapleton is Winslet’s real-life daughter with her ex-husband and director Jim Threapleton. Her first on-screen outing was in A Little Chaos in 2014 and Shadows in 2020. As told to Variety, she is dyslexic in real life and hence it takes a lot of effort for her to read and memorise the dialogues perfectly before slipping into her onscreen character.

In I Am Ruth, she is seen feeding off the energy from her Oscar winner mother as they collaborate to give fans a memorable viewing experience which seems to be a raw as well as a realistic depiction of youngsters living in today’s digital age.

I Am Ruth airs on Channel 4 later this year. The British broadcasting service is yet to confirm the date.

(Main and featured image credit: Courtesy of Channel 4/@C4Press/Twitter)