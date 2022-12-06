First look trailer of ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ shows young supes causing mayhem

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look trailer of Gen V, the live-action spin-off of the streaming platform’s mega hit show The Boys (2019–). And from what the trailer shows, Gen V is set to be as big a gore feast as the main series.

The Boys has been a massive success for Amazon. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows a man named William “Billy” Butcher (Karl Urban).

Billy forms a team of vigilantes to take down a company named Vought International and its corrupt team of super-powered beings, or Supes, whose horrific crimes are hidden from the public.

What to know about Gen V

Trailer gives glimpses of brutality

Gen V is the second spin-off based on The Boys after the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022–).

Its focus is on a group of young adults with superpowers, who enrol at Godolkin University run by Vought International.

The trailer shows that some of them have a degree of emotional instability and relish committing brutal acts on other students or guards at the institution. At least one character apparently shoots blood tentacles.

But there is not much in the form of dialogue or plot idea in the first look trailer, which serves more like a running montage of action, mayhem and massacre.

Cast and characters of the show

The two main characters in Gen V are Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Emma Shaw (Lizze Broadway).

Emma is seen covered in blood in a scene from the trailer, while Marie is seen telling an interviewer, “I’m superhuman, right? I’m made of steel.”

At least three main characters from The Boys — A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) — are also part of Gen V.

Other characters in the series are played by Asa Germann, Chance Perdomo, Derek Luh, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Marco Pigossi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Shelley Conn.

When is Gen V releasing?

According to reports, Gen V is set to run concurrently with the fourth season of The Boys. It is, however, not clear if there will be a link-up between the two. But some details around the show were shared by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke in July 2022.

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date, but Gen V is set for streaming in 2023.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Prime Video/@PrimeVideo/YouTube)

