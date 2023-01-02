The Rundown: ‘The Last of Us’

The highly-anticipated TV series based on the video game drops on HBO GO on January 16. Here’s what you need to know before watching The Last of Us.

When it was first announced that The Last of Us would be adapted as a TV series on HBO, people had high hopes. The narrative-driven game seemed to be perfect for the small screen. Plus, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey seemed to be the perfect fit for both Joel and Ellie. Our review is currently in the works and will be published when the first episode drops on January 16 where we’ll delve a little deeper into whether the series works or not. If you’re someone who may not be familiar with the original game or just don’t get what the hype is all about—or maybe you just need a little refresher—here’s a little rundown of what The Last of Us is about.

What you need to know before The Last of Us comes out on January 16

What’s The Last of Us in the first place?

The Last of Us was a game that was released on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013 to critical and commercial acclaim, becoming one of developer Naughty Dog’s best selling games with a sequel being released in 2020. It’s been remastered and has also been re-released for next-gen consoles and PC. In March 2020, it was announced that HBO was planning to adapt the game into a TV series with original writer and director Neil Druckmann serving as writer and executive producer.

Okay, but what’s it about?

The game’s plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic world and revolves around Joel, a smuggler who has gone through some pretty difficult stuff, and Ellie, a girl he’s tasked to deliver to a group of revolutionaries who call themselves the Fireflies. Early on, it’s revealed that Ellie is actually immune to the virus that has ravaged the world, and the reason Joel is asked to deliver her is because hse may hold the key to a cure.

While everything about the TV series is being kept tightly under wraps, what we do know is that it will follow the game’s plot. How closely it will follow the game’s plot is something we can only reveal in our full review.

“ Virus”… so zombies?

Yep, though The Last of Us’ “zombies” are one of a kind. Instead of some usual virus that gives people an insatiable hunger for flesh, the virus here originates from a real-life fungi in the genus Cordyceps that has mutated. The creatures aren’t called zombies here but are generally called Clickers because of the chilling clicking sound they make. They also look different than your traditional zombie: thanks to their fungal origins, their faces look very much like those mushroom platforms that grow on the side of trees, which just ups the ick factor even more.

So it’s basically another shoot-up-the-horde type of thing.

Well, no. The story of The Last of Us has always been about its two main protagonists, Joel and Ellie. This isn’t a World War Z sort of series, which coincidentally is what Druckman said was the problem when they first tried adapting the game.

They tried to adapt it before?

Neil Druckmann, the game’s director and writer who also worked on the show,and horror-master Sam Raimi were both attached to make a movie adaptation back in 2014 but it died. Druckmann has recently revealed that the reason was because the studio wanted to make a big budget movie à la World War Z while Druckmann believed the story was more suited for an indie style of film. If the trailers for the series are anything to go by, they definitely stuck with that kind of style.

Wait, but you mentioned a sequel?

The Last of Us Part II, released in June 2020.

So is the series going to cover that too?

Druckmann has said this season will cover the events of the first game, and Craig Mazin, the show’s co-creator and another executive producer, said that a second season was likely if the first season does well. Honestly, I’m glad they didn’t cram both games into one season, not just for creative purposes, but also because I don’t think my heart could take it.

Uh, what do you mean?

The game is very emotional. Anyone who’s played both games knows just how emotionally harrowing the story is, and we’re all just going to put ourselves through more pain when the series comes out.

Are you some sort of emotional masochist?

Sure, but that’s a story for another time. Or for my therapist.

Oookay. Anyways, this is a video game adaptation, so there’s bound to be some changes from the game, right?

Mazin has said that the changes “are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but enhance”. Druckmann also said that “We’re trying to tell the same story that’s in the game, deviating in minor ways.” One thing’s for sure though: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey look perfect as Joel and Ellie.

Wait, that’s the badass kid from Game of Thrones!

The one and the same. Expect more badassery as she takes on the role of Ellie.

But come on, it’s a video game adaptation. Their track record isn’t very good .

Druckmann has said that he hopes The Last of Us will “put the video-game curse to bed”. That remains to be seen. We do have an opinion, but again, we’ll have to reveal it when our full review comes out.

Okay then. So when does it come out again?

The first episode drops on HBO GO on January 16.