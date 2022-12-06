Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Jack Ryan Season 3 and other hot shows to stream this December

The holiday season is here! And with that there will a number of days freed up for you to catch up with friends and family. December is also the perfect time to curl up on the couch with your favourite shows. With that in mind, the major platforms have already lined up a number of hot shows to stream in December.

For starters, we have the return of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime. Lovers of whodunits can look forward to another Benoit Blanc murder mystery in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Fans of The Witcher can also delve into the backstory of the fantasy series in The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series.

Here are the hot shows to stream in December:

His Dark Materials Season 3





Premieres December 6

Platform HBO GO

Based on ‘The Amber Spyglass’, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, Lyra the prophesied child, and Will, the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price. Stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Simone Kirby, Will Keen, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe.

Doom Patrol Season 4

Premieres December 8

Platform HBO GO

Season 4 of Doom Patrol opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? Stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Premieres December 9

Platform Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale. Featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz and more.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Premieres December 14

Platform Disney+

The National Treasure franchise is rebooted for the small screen. In this new series, Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past? Starring Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta Jones and Jake Austin Walker.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3

Premieres December 21

Platform Amazon Prime

The third season of the action-thriller series sees Jack Ryan working as a CIA case officer in Rome. After receiving a tip that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years, Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence. However, things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, he goes on the run. Hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Premieres December 23

Platform Netflix

Surely one of the must watch shows to stream in December is Glass Onion. Daniel Craig leads a blockbuster cast as he reteams with Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson for another whodunit. In the sequel, world-famous Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends. The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Premieres December 25

Platform Netflix

Set more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, this prequel series centres on seven outcasts in the elven world who unite in a blood quest against an all-powerful empire. Blood Origin charts the origins of the first prototype Witcher and shows the ferocious trio — Elven warrior and sword master Scian, warrior musician Éile, and the vengeful Fjall. Starring Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh.

Gannibal



Premieres December 28

Platform Disney+

Set in the fictional Japanese village of Kuge-mura, police officer Daigo Agawa arrives in the sleepy rural village as a broken man. Recovering from a traumatic experience that threatened to break his family apart, Daigo will attempt to rebuild the bond between his wife and daughter while also upholding law and order throughout the village. While things start off promisingly, a series of shocking events begin to unfold that will lead Daigo to the horrifying realisation that something is deeply wrong with the village and those who live there. Will Daigo be able to bring those responsible to justice before it’s too late?

(Main image: Netflix; Featured image: HBO GO)

This story first appeared here.