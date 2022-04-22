Godzilla and King Kong are taking their fight to ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

And despite Godzilla’s roar and mighty Kong’s chest-pounding, they’ll still be less irritating than your average Warzone squadmate.

After destroying a good portion of Central and Admiralty in the Oscar-snubbed best picture of 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong, the film’s stars — Godzilla, Kong — are taking their talents to Call of Duty: Warzone for a new limited-time event called “Operation Monarch”.

Following days of speculation from fans online and some fairly easy-to-decode teaser images, the crossover event was confirmed across the official Call of Duty social media channels 21 April, putting the ancient rivals against combatants and one another on Warzone‘s island.

Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Call of Duty: Warzone

In the teaser trailer above, the action starts with King Kong tearing a plane from the sky as ‘Jira himself begins to surface. As anyone who knows anything about these two titans can tell you, confrontation will be inevitable. In the final shot, the two prepare to lock horns, just as they did amid the skyscrapers of Hong Kong, which, I’m happy to report, the city has mostly recovered from.

With details still sparse, it’s not entirely clear how “Operation Monarch” will change or affect the usual gameplay of Warzone, where you and your squad compete battle royale-style against many others in hopes of being the last crew standing. What is clear, however, is that you’ll probably not want to draw the attention of the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird of movie monsters while you do it.

Crossovers with other franchises have become popular in gaming, especially among the battle royale genre. Fortnite has brought Marvel characters into its in-game universe, and even hosted concerts with Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. But it’s good these two titans are finally getting the gaming respect they so very much deserve.

Operation Monarch begins 11 May. In the meantime, do yourself a solid and check out Godzilla vs. Kong. It’s a great time.

(Lead Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/IMDb)