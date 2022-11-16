‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2: Agent of chaos Georgina Sparks makes a dramatic return

HBO Max dropped the full-length trailer of the second season of the Gossip Girl and the highlight of the clip is the return of queen of drama, Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg. Fans are excited at the prospect of the return of the ‘queen bee’ of Upper East Side who has a penchant for stirring the pot and causing trouble for no reason.

The much-awaited comeback of this character who the fans love to hate is creating the maximum buzz in the new season, which will be aired on 1 December.

For the uninitiated, Georgina’s character appeared in the original Gossip Girl series, which aired between 2007-2012. She was the dreaded frenemy of the lead girl, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) who wreaked havoc in her life after creating many unwarranted controversies.

Georgina Sparks and Gossip Girl Season 2

More about Georgiana’s thrilling comeback

The trailer teases audiences with her return as a cult villain who is all set for creating chaos in the lives of the main characters. The short clip shows Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) entering her living room and to her utter shock, there is Georgina coolly sitting there and saying, “Did you know that you have four weak points of entry and a very pliable super?”

Amy Winehouse’s song “You Know I’m No Good” plays in the background which is a perfect indication of what this character is to bring to season two of the reboot of this cult series.

What to expect in Gossip Girl Season 2?

The second season resumes the plot by centering around the glamorous lives of the uber-rich kids of Manhattan’s Upper East Side who are in the second semester of junior year. The official logline of the show reads, “She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get.” It adds, “It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.”

Other than Trachtenberg and Gevinson, the show stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah as the lead cast. Kristen Bell, as the OG Gossip Girl narrator, is back too.

The showrunner for the show is Joshua Safran, the writer and executive producer of the original Gossip Girl series.

(Main image: Giovanni Rufino – © 2012 THE CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image credit: IMDb)