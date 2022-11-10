15 of The Most Cheerful Hallmark Movies on Netflix to Watch This Holiday Season

Comforting and predictable with a generous dollop of mush, Hallmark movies for long have been holiday staples. And, why not? After a challenging year full of hustle, one needs to unwind and what better way to do this than to plop on a cosy couch and laze your way through these cheesy, romantic comedies. After wading through the gruelling rigmarole of our daily lives, it is only natural to take a flight to fantasy once a year and enjoy the warm wholesomeness of these films. The Hallmark channel movies never disappoint but revel in their die-hard romanticism bordering on silliness, perhaps. But, who needs a dose of reality when you can easily slip into the sweet nothingness of fairy tales? And, before taking a look at the best Hallmark movies to watch on Netflix, let’s understand why they are so popular.

According to Forbes, the success of these movies depend on their surprisingly low production costs but high returns. Streaming giants like Netflix are making films inspired by the holiday fare on the Hallmark channel, ensuring global viewership and huge returns at a low price. It has been observed that despite the pandemic affecting the movie business adversely, the makers still managed to put out a new slate of Hallmark films for both 2020 and 2021. This proves that these romantic dramas with saccharine sweet plots set in La-La Land are still relevant and popular. And, will always be.

Why does the allure of Hallmark movies never fade?

It is interesting to note that the masses go back to watching these feel-good Hallmark-style movies every year around the holidays despite their candy floss premise with a corny dose of predictability. Romantic movies like A California Christmas (2020), A Christmas Prince (2017) and Cinderella Story (2019) are loved for the music, beautiful sets and awe-inspiring romantic moments that make up for a great viewing experience with a partner, family or even alone.

Like how it feels to spend time with family irrespective of differences, every year during the festivities, these movies offer similar comfort and a feeling of homecoming and belongingness too.

Here are some of the best Netflix original Hallmark movies to catch on Christmas eve

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of IMDb)