Henry Cavill confirms his departure as Superman from James Gunn’s DC Studios films

Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman in future DC Studios films, the actor confirmed in a post on Instagram on 15 December 2022.

The actor has played the iconic DC Comics character in multiple films of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) starting with the franchise’s first — Man of Steel (2013).

The decision is part of the new plans that DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn has in store for the franchise. The news of Cavill’s departure as Superman comes a week after Warner Bros. decided to scrap Wonder Woman 3, which was to be directed by Patty Jenkins.

What Henry Cavill said about the end of his Superman role

‘News isn’t the easiest, but that’s life’

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” wrote Cavill in his statement on Instagram.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” he continued.

Thanking his legions of fans, Cavill wrote, “For those who have been by my side through the years…we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Cavill’s departure comes less than two months after he made a cameo appearance in DCEU film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson.

Days after the film’s theatrical release, Netflix announced that Cavill had been replaced with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series.

Gunn comments on Cavill’s departure, future of Superman

Just minutes before Cavill’s statement, Gunn tweeted that the actor will not be part of the new Superman film DC Studios is planning to make.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn wrote in his tweet, adding, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Gunn also shared that they also talked about “a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future” with Cavill.

Responding to tweets by users, Gunn confirmed that the new Superman story will not be about another origin saga.

He also said that there was also a meeting with Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in the DCEU.

“Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project,” Gunn wrote in response to a user who asked if the new Superman film could be directed by Affleck.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

According to Variety, the new Superman film will focus on his life as a cub reporter working in Metropolis and his meeting with Lois Lane.

