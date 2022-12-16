facebook
16 Dec 2022 08:59 PM

After exiting as Superman, Henry Cavill to star in Amazon series Warhammer 40,000

Anushka Goel

After announcing the end of his tenure as Superman, Henry Cavill may soon star in, and produce, a series based on Warhammer 40,000. The series will be backed by Amazon. Read on to know more.

Henry Cavill announced his exit as Superman just days ago, after a long-standing association with the character. However, as that door closed, a new one might be on its way to opening up for him. Reports suggest that he is set to star in, and executively produce, a series based on Warhammer 40,000.

Henry Cavill’s next, a series on Warhammer 40,000?

The actor officially hung up his Superman cape after Warner Bros. announced a new direction to the character. Since then, reports such as this have announced that Amazon is in talks for rights to the popular science-fiction fantasy miniature wargame, produced by Games Workshop. This comes after months of negotiations and fending off rival companies that also sought the rights.

Cavill is known to be a fan of the game, which is set 40,000 years into the future, and if this collaboration goes through, it’ll be something for fans to look out for. The game, which is played with painted miniatures on tabletop boards with dice, is somewhat relatable to Dungeons & Dragons, and takes one on a journey filled with wars, gods, demons and more.

However, since the project is in quite the initial stages at the moment, with talks still in the process. Warhammer is definitely not Cavill’s immediate next project. He will be seen next in The Flash and Argylle which are scheduled to release in 2023.

Hero Image: Courtesy of @warhammerofficial/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy of @henrycavill/Instagram

After exiting as Superman, Henry Cavill to star in Amazon series Warhammer 40,000

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communicatios, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
