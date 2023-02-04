‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and other highest-grossing pandemic era movies

A look at the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic era reveals two unique facts. The first is that most of them were released in 2022. And, the second — quite a few are Chinese productions, pointing to how the pandemic era particularly affected Hollywood films in the three years since 2020.

Indeed, the box office didn’t ring as fervently as it did for years before 2020. However, it is evident — the pandemic did deal a blow to the entertainment industry. Movie theatres remained closed most of the year in many countries of the world. Films had to be postponed, some got shelved and others didn’t exactly do well financially even if they were released. As theatres started reopening over the next two years, new films began drawing crowds, and thereby, returned to making money.

A snapshot of the movies that did well in the pandemic era

Some gems from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) found a place among the highest-grossing films of all time along with a handful of other big-budget franchise films.

Among them are Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing movie released in 2021, and Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sixth highest-grossing movie in this list and the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic era.

Chinese film Hi, Mom is one of the few family films that made money at the box office during the pandemic. But like all other Chinese films, including The Battle at Lake Changjin, the highest-grossing Chinese film of this period, nearly all of its earnings came at the domestic box office.

The overall leader at the worldwide box office is Avatar: The Way of Water. The James Cameron directorial is one of the five highest-grossing films of all time. It is the first film to cross the USD 2 billion mark in the last three years.

Is the current global box office better than before 2020?

The year 2020 was indeed different. The highest-grossing film of that year, when the pandemic began, was the mainland Chinese film The Eight Hundred. Released on 21 August in China, the film told the story of the eight hundred Chinese soldiers who fought the Japanese army from a warehouse in Shanghai in 1937. The film made only USD 461 million at the box office, most of which came from earnings in Hong Kong, China and Australia.

Yet The Eight Hundred ranks 267th on Box Office Mojo’s ‘Top Lifetime Grosses’ list (as on 31 January 2023). By contrast, Avengers: Endgame, the 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, has a lifetime gross of over USD 2.7 billion and ranks second on the list.

This underlines what is well known to trade analysts — there is a massive gap in box office revenue in the period before 2020 and after 2020.

Citing data from global film tech company Gower Street Analytics, Variety reported in January 2023 that the box office revenue for 2022 was USD 26 billion. Though higher than that of the 2021 figure, it was 35 per cent lower than the average of the three years from 2017-2019.

The positive sign here is that the market is becoming better for the film industry. With more franchise films lined up for release through 2023, both stakeholders and film lovers hope to see box office performances match, if not surpass, the pre-pandemic levels.

Here are 15 of the top-grossing pandemic-era movies

(Main image: IMDb; Featured image: Sony Pictures – © 2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL/IMDb)

All figures as per Box Office Mojo as on 31 January 2023