Hong Kong Film Awards 2023: Here is the full list of nominees

The nominations for the Hong Kong Film Awards are in. Actors Lo Chun-Yip, Tony Wu Tsz Tung, and director Chan Kin-long made the announcement at the Hong Kong Culture Centre. Seen as the city’s answer to the Oscars, the awards show recognises the achievements of Hong Kong films in directing, acting, screenwriting, and cinematography.

The nominations are open to all Hong Kong films that are longer than 60 minutes and have been released commercially in Hong Kong over the previous year. In addition, movies must meet at least two of three criteria to qualify as a Hong Kong film. First, the director must be a Hong Kong resident. Then, at least six of the production crew should be from Hong Kong. Finally, at least one of the film companies should be registered in Hong Kong.

The Sparring Partner leads with 16 nods

This year, The Sparring Partner leads the nominations with 16 nods. This includes Best Film, Best Director for Ho Cheuk Tin, and Best Actor nominations for Mak Pui Tung and Yeung Wai Lun. Close behind are Detective vs. Sleuths, Warriors of Future, and Table for Six with 11 nominations each.

Notable inclusions in the acting category are Sylvia Chang for A Light Never Goes Out, Sean Lau for Detective vs. Sleuths, and Sahal Zaman for The Sunny Side of the Street. Edan Lui of Cantopop group ‘Mirror’ earned nods for his performance in both Hong Kong Family and Chilli Laugh Story. Groupmate Jer Lau also gained a nomination for his work in Mama’s Affair. Louis Cheung Kai Chung received nominations in two acting categories, Best Actor for The Narrow Road and Best Supporting Actor for Table for Six.

Where the Wind Blows, Hong Kong’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, received a nomination in the Best Cinematography category. Sara Fung Chi Han got double recognitions in Best Original Film Score for The Sparring Partner and Where the Wind Blows.

Stay tuned for the awards ceremony

The 41st Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony will take place on April 16. However, whether this year’s award show will be a grand offline event or live streamed like the last few years hasn’t been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more updates on the format and the presenters.

Last year, Donnie Yen-led film Raging Fire took home Best Film, Best Director, Best Film Editing, and Best Action Choreography.

Full list of Hong Kong Film Awards nominees

Best Film

The Sparring Partner

Warriors of the Future

Detective vs. Sleuths

The Narrow Road

*To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self pulled out its nomination

Best Director

Ho Cheuk Tin (The Sparring Partner)

Wai Ka Fai (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Lam Sum (The Narrow Road)

Mabel Cheung, William Kwok (To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Screenplay

Frankie Tam Kwong Yuen, Oliver Yip, Thomas Leung (The Sparring Partner)

Lau Kok Rui (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Wai Ka Fai, Ryker Chan, Mak Tin Shu (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Fean Chung Chu Fung (The Narrow Road)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Actor

Mak Pui Tung (The Sparring Partner)

Yeung Wai Lun (The Sparring Partner)

Anthony Wong (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Sean Lau (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Louis Cheung Kai Chung (The Narrow Road)

Best Actress

Louisa So (The Sparring Partner)

Teresa Mo (Mama’s Affair)

Sammi Cheng (Lost Love)

Angela Yuen (The Narrow Road)

Sylvia Chang (A Light Never Goes Out)

Best Supporting Actor

Jan Lamb (The Sparring Partner)

Law Wing Cheong (Mama’s Affair)

Michael Hui (Where the Wind Blows)

Louis Cheung Kai Chung (Table for Six)

Peter Chan Charm Man (Table for Six)

Best Supporting Actress

Harriet Yeung (The Sparring Partner)

Patra Au (The Narrow Road)

Ivana Wong (Table for Six)

Lin Min Chen (Table for Six)

Jennifer Yu (Far Far Away)

Best New Performer

Sahal Zaman (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Jer Lau (Mama’s Affair)

Edan Lui (Hong Kong Family)

Henick Chou (A Light Never Goes Out)

Edan Lui (Chilli Laugh Story)

Best Cinematography

Leung Yau Cheong (The Sparring Partner)

Ng King Ming (Warriors of Future)

Chin Ting Chang, Meng Qing, Tsui Siu King (Where the Wind Blows)

Cheng Siu Keung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Meteor Cheung Yu Hon (The Narrow Road)

Best Film Editing

J.Him Lee, Zhang Zhao, Jojo Shek (The Sparring Partner)

Wong Hoi, Kenny Luk (Warriors of Future)

Bill Lui, Andrew Wong (Where the Wind Blows)

Jean Tsoi (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Irving Cheung, Leung Tsz Yin (Table for Six)

Best Costume and Makeup Design

Cheung Siu Hong (Warriors of Future)

Man Lim Chung, Kwok In Wai Vann (Lost Love)

Dora Ng (Where the Wind Blows)

Stanley Cheung, Pat Tang (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Bonnie Ho (The Narrow Road)

Best Action Choreography

Sammo Hung, Jimmy Hung, Yuen Wo Ping (Septet: The Story of Hong Kong)

Jack Wong Wai Leung (Warriors of Future)

Lin Feng, Stephen Tung Wai (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Wong Chi Man (Where the Wind Blows)

Wong Wai Leung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best Original Film Score

Sara Fung Chi Han (The Sparring Partner)

Chan Kwong Wing (Warriors of Future)

Ding Ke, Sara Fung Chi Han (Where the Wind Blows)

Wong Hin Yan (The Narrow Road)

Alan Wong Ngai Lun, Janet Yung Wai Yung (Table for Six)

Best Original Film Song

Twisted Fate (The Sparring Partner), composed by Sara Fung Chi Han, Kenny Wong

Lyrics by Oscar, Performed by Hung Ka Ho

明日之明日 (Warriors of Future), composed by Chan Kwong Wing

Lyrics by Oscar, Performed by Ansonbean, Winka@Collar

風雨不改 (Mama’s Affair), composed by Alan Wong Ngai Lun, Janet Yung Wai Ying

Lyrics by Chan Wing Him, Performed by Keung To

Live a Life (Lost Love), composed by Hans Wing

Lyrics by Lin Ruo Ning, Performed by Sammi Cheng

狠愛狠愛你 (Table for Six), composed by Ivana Wong

Lyrics by Sunny Chan, Performed by Ivana Wong

Best Sound Design

Tu Duu Cnih, Chiang Yi Chen (The Sparring Partner)

Nopawat Likitwong, Stan Yau Kwok Leung, Sarunyu Nurnsai, Dhanarat Dhitirojana (Warriors of Future)

Steve Burgess, Wang Danrong, Yin Jie (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Tuu Duu Cnih, Wu Shu Yao (Where the Wind Blows)

Thomas Cheng, Vincent Tam, Chill Yang (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best Visual Effects

Shigeharu Tomotoshi (The Sparring Partner)

Chas Chau Chi Shing, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai, Law May (Warriors of Future)

Tsui Hark, Dennis Yeung, Wang Lei (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Shigeharu Tomotoshi (Where the Wind Blows)

Don Ma, Chan Wah, Specta Wong, Jacky Chung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best New Director

Ho Cheuk Tin (The Sparring Partner)

Lau Kok Rui (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Ng Yuen Fai (Warriors of Future)

Lam Sum (The Narrow Road)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Asian Chinese Language Film