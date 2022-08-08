facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know
The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know
Culture
08 Aug 2022 08:20 PM

The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know

Charmaine Ng
Editor
The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know
Culture
The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know

Four months after being postponed due to the pandemic, the annual Hong Kong International Film Festival returns in mid-August.

Originally set to take place in April, the long-awaited Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is finally back. Running for two weeks from 15 to 31 August in a hybrid format, the 46th edition of the annual festival includes more than 330 screenings and events, and a full programme with over 200 titles from 67 countries will be available for viewing.

To start things off on a strong note, HKIFF will open with two major Hong Kong films: the world premiere of Philip Yung’s Where the Wind Blows, starring Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung; and Ng Yuen-fai’s sci-fi feature Warriors of Future, starring Sean Lau and Louis Koo.

Where the Wind Blows

Highlights of the in-theatre and online screenings of the festival include five official selections from the 75th Cannes Film Festival; restored local productions such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy; and a focus on works starring Sandra Ng, this year’s Filmmaker in Focus.

Audience-engagement events, too, will run throughout the two weeks of HKIFF. These include a virtual masterclass with Austrian director Ulrich Seidl, following the screening of Rimini; and a discussion with Taiwanese film director Chung Mong-Hong, who will speak about The Falls, the winner of four Golden Horse film awards.

The Falls

These meet-and-greet activities are part of a new initiative titled POP-UP Directors, which allows local cinephiles to meet celebrated individuals in the film industry during the festival. Other filmmakers to feature under this initiative are Iranian director Mani Haghighi; Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini; Italian horror genre specialist Dario Argento; and more.

Finally, closing the festival is the Asian premiere of Tori and Lokita, the recent 75th Anniversary Award winner at Cannes. Filmmaking duo Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, who directed the film, will meet the audience afterwards in a virtual masterclass.

Tori and Lokita

HKIFF takes place from 15 to 31 August. Find the complete programme and screening schedule on its website and purchase a ticket or two through URBTIX outlets.

Lead and featured image: Infernal Affairs

Hong Kong Aaron Kwok Hong Kong International Film Festival Film Culture hong kong movies Hong Kong cinema New films Tony Leung film premiere HKIFF
Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.