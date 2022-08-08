The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival is back — here’s what you need to know

Four months after being postponed due to the pandemic, the annual Hong Kong International Film Festival returns in mid-August.

Originally set to take place in April, the long-awaited Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is finally back. Running for two weeks from 15 to 31 August in a hybrid format, the 46th edition of the annual festival includes more than 330 screenings and events, and a full programme with over 200 titles from 67 countries will be available for viewing.

To start things off on a strong note, HKIFF will open with two major Hong Kong films: the world premiere of Philip Yung’s Where the Wind Blows, starring Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung; and Ng Yuen-fai’s sci-fi feature Warriors of Future, starring Sean Lau and Louis Koo.

Where the Wind Blows

Highlights of the in-theatre and online screenings of the festival include five official selections from the 75th Cannes Film Festival; restored local productions such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy; and a focus on works starring Sandra Ng, this year’s Filmmaker in Focus.

Audience-engagement events, too, will run throughout the two weeks of HKIFF. These include a virtual masterclass with Austrian director Ulrich Seidl, following the screening of Rimini; and a discussion with Taiwanese film director Chung Mong-Hong, who will speak about The Falls, the winner of four Golden Horse film awards.

The Falls

These meet-and-greet activities are part of a new initiative titled POP-UP Directors, which allows local cinephiles to meet celebrated individuals in the film industry during the festival. Other filmmakers to feature under this initiative are Iranian director Mani Haghighi; Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini; Italian horror genre specialist Dario Argento; and more.

Finally, closing the festival is the Asian premiere of Tori and Lokita, the recent 75th Anniversary Award winner at Cannes. Filmmaking duo Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, who directed the film, will meet the audience afterwards in a virtual masterclass.

Tori and Lokita

HKIFF takes place from 15 to 31 August. Find the complete programme and screening schedule on its website and purchase a ticket or two through URBTIX outlets.

Lead and featured image: Infernal Affairs