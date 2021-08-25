Hong Kong athletes to watch at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

With Hong Kong’s most successful Summer Olympics outing behind us, our eyes now turn back to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Paralympics, taking place from Tuesday, 24 August to Sunday, 5 September.

The opening ceremony kicked off on Tuesday night with runner Yam Kwok-fan and swimmer Hui Ka-chun carrying the flag of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has traditionally seen success at the Paralympics, winning a total of 126 medals over the last 12 Paralympic Games, comprising 40 gold, 37 silver and 49 bronze medals. At the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio, the team brought home two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Fans in Hong Kong can tune in to watch the Games through TVB, ViuTV, Fantastic Television, Cable TV and NowTV, while RTHK will also broadcast a portion of the events. For a full schedule, check here.

Athletes from over 160 countries will be competing at this year’s Paralympics; 24 of them will be representing Hong Kong, chasing medals across eight sports: archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, equestrian, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair fencing.

Here are some of the hometown heroes to keep an eye on in Tokyo.

Alison Yu Chui-yee (Wheelchair Fencing)

One of Hong Kong’s most decorated Paralympians, the 37-year-old has brought home seven golds, three silvers and a bronze medal across her four Paralympics campaigns. She will be looking to add to her tally at the Women’s Foil and Women’s Épée Individual events.

Leung Wuk-ying (Boccia)

A three-time gold medalist and winner of the 2019 Outstanding Athlete Award from the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, Leung is also competing in his fifth edition of the Games, hoping to bring the city more medals in Boccia.

Ho Yuen-kei (Boccia)

Asia’s best female boccia player also happens to be a huge foodie, sharing her love for the city’s best bites on her vlog and Instagram. Ranked number two in the world in her category, the 27-year-old will be looking for a strong outing in Tokyo.

Ngai Ka-cheun (Archery)

Ranked 34th in the world, Ngai is entering his first Paralympics at the age of 49 after winning the Asian qualifiers in 2009. He’ll be competing in the Men’s Individual Compound – Open.

Natasha Tse Pui-ting (Equestrian)

Tse is entering her third Paralympics has been a Para equestrian since the age of four. She will be competing in the Team Test to Music and the Individual Test – Grade I.

Kelvin Tang Wai-lok (Swimming)

The swimmer won Paralympics gold for Hong Kong in Rio 2016, dominating the Men’s 200m Freestyle. The 24-year-old will be looking to repeat in this event; he’ll also be competing in the Men’s 100m Butterfly and Men’s 200m Individual Medley.

Yam Kwok-fan (Athletics)

A runner since the age of ten, Hong Kong’s 2020 flag carrier took bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games. Yam will be competing in the Women’s 100m – T36 and 200m – T36.

Ng Mui-wui (Table Tennis)

The bronze medalist from 2016’s Rio Games will be looking to win big in Tokyo. Currently ranked #2 in the world, she’s been playing table tennis since the age of nine, and credits her father as her biggest influence.

Daniel Chan Ho-yuen (Badminton)

Ranked #2 in the world in Wheelchair Singles, Chan will be competing in the Men’s Singles WH2. Chan has defeated world number one Kim Jung Jun three times since 2019, and aims to bring home Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

Chu Man-kai (Badminton)

The HKPCSAPD’s 2018 Best Male Athlete of the Year hopes to capitalise on his recent successes, taking the top spot in the 2018 Asian Para Games and 2019 World Para Championships. The 30-year-old will be competing in the Men’s Singles SH6.