‘Hunters’ Season 2: From Al Pacino’s return to Adolf Hitler’s new antics, everything you need to know

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited thriller-action series, Hunters, which is the final season, is to be dropped on 13 January 2023. The first season, which ended with major cliffhangers, came out in February 2020 and left fans with many unanswered questions concerning the main character Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) and his disturbing truth.

Towards the end of the first season, the show about Nazi hunters also revealed that the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was alive and hiding in South Africa with his wife Eva Braun.

Based on the teaser, it can be assumed that there will be no dearth of dramatic twists, top-notch action sequences and intense performances and it can never be a dry moment while watching the final season of Hunters.

Hunters, season 2: What does the teaser reveal

The teaser offers a promising start at its very beginning. Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker) tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), “Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler.” After hitting a lot of bumps and overcoming difficulties in the first season, Heidelbaum talks to his fellow hunter Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton) about his predicament and says, “One more run and everything that we have done would have been worth it.”

This is a cue for the group of anti-Nazi assassins to regroup and hunt down Hitler. The teaser also has its moments of dark humour by Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor).

The final season cast other than Al Pacino

Along with Pacino, other cast members include Jennifer Jason Leigh with Lerman, Hinton, Lena Olin, Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin returning again.

More about the series Hunters

Created by David Weil with Jordan Peele as executive producer, the first season of Hunters was set in the late 1970s and followed a band of notorious anti-heroes also known as Nazi hunters led by Pacino’s character Meyer. According to Amazon, as the second season progresses, the plot focuses on Meyer’s past and his dangerous secret that may have ‘explosive reverberations for hunters’.

Hunters season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions and Halcyon Studios. Apart from Weil who is the the show-runner too and Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, and David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios are also onboard as other executive producers.

