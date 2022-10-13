Jimin birthday: Here’s how BTS Army is celebrating the K-pop idol’s big day

‘Girl, you have your chance, I can be your genie, how ‘bout Aladdin?’ Quite a tempting proposal, right? Well, BTS Army and K-pop fans already know whom we are talking about. Born on October 13, 1995, in South Korea’s Busan, Park Ji-Min mononymously known as Jimin is a name to reckon within the K-pop industry. The K-pop star is celebrating his 26th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from all corners.

Jimin is one of the most popular members of the BTS and is adored by his fans who have lovingly bestowed him various nicknames. Mochi, Ddochi, Dooly, ChimChim, Diminie are some of the names by which he is referred to as. And to show Diminie some extra love on his birthday, the Army has gone ahead and planned some of the sweetest surprises. Here, let’s take a look.

Jimin’s Birthday projects by BTS Army

As per reports, a Jimin land has been recreated in Busan’s Yeongdo Park by a Chinese fansite park named Jimin bar. This birthday event has floored literally everyone.

What’s a birthday without a cake? A gigantic birthday cake model has been arranged by Jiminie’s fans at his birthday event. It is accompanied with an equally huge custom birthday doll, moon-themed flower, tailored cardboard cut-out, and three bespoke cafes. Decorations at the birthday event consist of giant three-dimensional luminous characters which are spelt as Happy Jimin Day.

Everyone from little babies to men and women queueing up to get pics with the Jimin birthday displays 😭 pic.twitter.com/WXKulWXN0f — JIMIN DAY 🌙 (@minieskies) October 9, 2022

Jimin Birthday Project In seoul 🤍 📍Mamaz Doll Cafe Seoul, Mapo-gu, Yeonnam-dong, Donggyo-ro 46-gil, 24-2 1층 🐣 pic.twitter.com/1XJOukLC1X — syd🍡bts busan -2d🏖️ (@4theolee) October 11, 2022

Apart from numerous birthday events, the other place that has lit up in South Korea is Jimin’s dad’s cafe. The footfall has been insane since the beginning of October to say the least and is going to be crazy today for sure.

The queue to get in Magnate Café this morning are insane🤯 Looks like everyone had the same idea of spending Jimin’s Day in his dad’s Café #HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/yDrFvWvfu9 — JIMIN DATA | Happy Jimin Day (@PJM_data) October 13, 2022

If you’re wondering that this craze is only restricted to Korea, then you can’t be more wrong. Jimin has a global fanbase and fans worldwide have put up birthday events to celebrate the K-pop idol’s big day. Here’s wishing the K-pop star a very happy birthday!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy j.m/Instagram