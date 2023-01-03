BLACKPINK’s Jisoo set for a solo debut in 2023, confirms YG Entertainment

Blinks have another reason to celebrate as BLACKPINK member Jisoo is finally ready to make her solo debut in 2023. The news was shared by YG Entertainment (YGE) through a press release on 2 January 2023. Since the K-pop girl group’s debut in 2016, members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have treated their fans with numerous individual records. And, to complete the list of solo debuts, their fourth member is all set to cement her name as a soloist this year.

Amid delivering pitch perfect live vocals in the group’s ongoing Born Pink world tour, a great performance in the 2021 K-drama Snowdrop and the recent solo debut announcement, BLACKPINK singer Jisoo is surely soaring high on the success ladder.

All about BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s solo debut

YG Entertainment’s statement

Putting an end to the speculations around the K-pop singer’s solo debut, YG Entertainment stated in a press release that “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

Following this, the hashtag “JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR” has been trending on Twitter under the Music category with over 150k tweets.

One of BLACKPINK’S worldwide fanbases ‘Blackpink Blink Union’ wrote, “YG ENTERTAINMENT shared through press release statement today that BLACKPINK’s #JISOO will be releasing her SOLO ALBUM this year! jisoo also recently shared on weverse that her solo is coming this year.”

Jisoo first hinted about her solo debut on Weverse

Jisoo’s solo debut news follows the singer teasing about her 2023 debut on the global fan platform, Weverse. On 31 December 2022, a fan translation account for BLACKPINK on Twitter was seen posting an update of Jisoo’s Weverse reply to a fan. On being asked if Blinks can look forward to her solo album next year, Jisoo said that “there’s a Jisoo solo waiting in 2023 too.”

Jisoo, who has currently completed BLACKPINK’s world tour’s European leg, will soon begin the Asian leg with the K-pop group in Bangkok on 7 January 2023.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy sooyaaa_/Instagram