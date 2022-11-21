Keanu Reeves in and as John Wick in the fourth installment of the hit series is fiery as hell

Will John Wick be able to earn his freedom after all? Will he be able to defeat the high table? Fans of the John Wick franchise have this question resounding ever since the trailer of John Wick 4 was released. The Keanu Reeves starrer’s trailer for the fourth installment has left the fans only wanting for more.

All the details about John Wick 4, starring Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen

The latest installment of the John Wick series will see the titular assassin going all out as he seeks to attain his freedom from the criminal underworld. The newest outing of the popular franchise sees a paradigm shift. Rather than focusing on revenge, it showcases the protagonist’s journey avenging none but himself. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 will release in theatres on March 24, 2023.

What the trailer shows

The trailer opens with John Wick and Caine conversing wherein the latter tells the assassin that ‘he is going to die.’ Caine gets the perfect blunt retort from John who is always up for a challenge. John’s cold response ‘maybe not’ to Caine’s dying question sets the theme of this action-adventure flick. We are introduced to a new rogue who leads the underworld management in the latest franchise. Menacing, intimidating and all-powerful, we get a glimpse of our anti-hero Marquis played to perfection by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård. Winston who is a pivotal character in the movie series resurfaces only to inform John that if he beats the villain in a single combat, he can earn his freedom from this conflagration.

More about the film

Apart from Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Ian McShane, the film also stars Scott Adkins, Asia Kate Dillon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Mark Dacascos. John Wick 4 will also see Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama making her Hollywood debut.

Conclusion

While seeing Keanu Reeves horse-riding, brandishing swords and blazing guns has excited the fans like anything, they are also worried about the fate of their favourite hitman. On that note, we can only say only wait and watch until John Wick 4 releases on the big screen.

