Son Ye-jin and other popular K-drama actors who are now married

Everyone loves celebrity milestones. But, what most of us absolutely obsess over, are celebrity marriage announcements that pop up while scrolling social media. Of course, being mindful is necessary and no one should feel entitled to pry on their relationship statuses. However, it’s always heartwarming to know that your favourite star has found their ‘perfect match’. And, if you are one of those who actively look out for Korean celebrity couples coming up with their hashtag married posts, then you will be happy to know that the last few years had a succession of K-drama actors exchanging vows.

After all, romance isn’t just limited to their fiction, it’s very much blooming in reality too.

From Two Weeks (2013) famed Park Ha-sun, Heirs (2013) famed Park Shin-hye to the very recent Crash Landing On You (2019) famed Hyun Bin, numerous K-drama actors pledged love for their partners and finally sealed the deal with rings, bouquets and vows. Be it a secret and private marriage ceremony or a themed extravaganza, each of their ‘I dos’ turned out special.

And for an up-close peek, we have rounded up actors in Korea who have now entered the blissful stage of togetherness with their better halves.

Here are some of the most popular K-drama actors who are now happily married

(Main image: Courtesy min_namkoong/Instagram; Featured image: Courtesy vast.ent/Instagram)