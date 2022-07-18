K-pop group aespa becomes fastest female band to hit No. 3 on Billboard 200

Debuted in 2020, Korean female group aespa made history by becoming the fastest all-girls group to rank No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. On 17 July 2022, Billboard announced that the quartet’s second mini album Girls had reached the position within a couple of weeks of its release.

Released on 8 July 2022, Girls soared high to become one of the most popular albums in the US.

Here’s more on aespa hitting the Billboard 200 chart and other achievements

No. 3 on Billboard 200 chart

The four-member K-pop girl group, comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, entered the Billboard 200 chart within just two years of their debut in 2020 with Black Mamba. The girls are the only third female K-pop group to have achieved such an incredible feat. By making the record, aespa surpassed two other hit albums — Blackpink’s The Album and TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T+ =<3.

Girls has earned 56,000 equivalent albums. Of these 53,000 are album sales while the rest 3,000 are streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This implies nearly 4.3 million audio streams over the entire week.

Other Billboard records by aespa

Days after its release, Girls made waves by debuting among the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Girls had a solid start as it topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated 23 July 2022. This makes aespa the fastest Korean girl group to debut at No. 1 on the chart as well.

The girls went on to make another record by becoming the fastest female Korean group to feature two albums in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart. Its first mini album Savage bagged the No. 20 position in 2021. However, they are the second group in K-pop history to do so after TWICE.

About Girls mini album

If you still haven’t seen or heard the album, you should check it out now. An amazing groovy dance track with upbeat music, aespa’s Girls depicts the journey of the girls as well as their avatars called ae-aespa with naevis, the artificial intelligence system that enables the avatars to appear in the real world.

A music video for the title track has also been released.

(Main and featured image credit: aespa/ @aespa_official/ Twitter)