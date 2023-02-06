‘Bloodhounds’ and other Korean dramas releasing on Netflix in 2023

Korean dramas on Netflix have been drawing a massive fan following around the globe with their gripping storylines that never fail to create a buzz in the entertainment industry. The plot and characters are written in such a way that they keep you hooked till the wee hours if you are binge-watching.

Some of the most popular entertainment content on OTT platforms includes Korean dramas and the new titles arriving on Netflix will keep K-drama fans busy through 2023. Some of the most anticipated series like Crash Course in Romance, The Glory season 2, Bloodhounds and Goodbye Earth are slated to release this year, along with many others. While some of them are second instalments of the critically acclaimed series, others are fresh releases with new stories and concepts. So, enjoy this little sneak peek at the Korean dramas on Netflix and find out what these shows have in store for you.

Here are the Korean dramas on Netflix to watch in 2023

1. Crash Course in Romance

Directed by: Yu Je-won

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Lee Bong-ryeon

Release date: 14 January 2023

Genre: Comedy, romance

Synopsis: Former national athlete, Nam Haeng Seon (Jeon) is financially struggling with her store. She decides to shut down the shop and enter the field of private education. There, she falls for Choi Chi Yeol (Jung) who is a famous math instructor.

2. Love to Hate You

Directed by: Kim Jung-kwon

Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun

Release date: 10 February 2023

Genre: Romance

Synopsis: The series is a classic example of an “opposite attracts” tale where a well-known actor (Yoo), who never trusts women and a lawyer (Kim Ok-vin) who hates losing to men are forced to date.

3. The Glory season 2

Directed by: An Gil-ho

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Genre: Thriller

Synopsis: Moon Dong-eun (Song) vows vengeance on Park Yeon-jin (Lim) and her gang of pals, who harassed her during her teenage years. After the successful first season, the show will now return with a sequel that will reveal Dong-eun’s plan.

4. Bloodhounds

Directed by: Jason Kim

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, Heo Jun-ho

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Thriller, crime

Synopsis: Three courageous young people decide to enter the money-lending industry in order to pay off their debt while taking on the wealthy and powerful people who take advantage of the helpless.

5. Celebrity

Directed by: Kim Cheol-kyu

Cast: Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: In Seoul’s dazzling and controversial influencer industry, one young woman Seo A-ri (Park) competes to become the next biggest celebrity.

6. Black Knight

Directed by: Cho Ui-seok

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok

Release date: TBA

Genre: Sci-fi, adventure

Synopsis: The Black Knights, who are not your typical delivery men, are essential to humanity’s survival in a dismal 2071 world plagued by air pollution.

7. Queenmaker

Directed by: Oh Jin-seok

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, Ryu Soo-young

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Political

Synopsis: A PR prodigy named Hwang Do-hee (Kim) actively participates in an election campaign and helps Oh Kyung-sook (Moon), a human rights attorney, win the election for Seoul mayor.

8. Song of the Bandits

Directed by: Hwang Jun-hyuk

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Action, adventure

Synopsis: Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the story is about bandits who gather in the lawless land of Gando and rebel against the imperial power.

9. A Time Called You

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Romance

Synopsis: This show has a mix of romance and time travel. Here, a woman named Jun-hee (Jeon) suddenly reaches back to 1998, where she encounters a man Si-heon (Ahn) who strikingly resembles her late boyfriend.

10. Mask Girl

Directed by: Kim Yong-hoon

Cast: Ko Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran

Release date: TBA

Genre: Thriller

Synopsis: Not comfortable with her looks, Kim Mo-Mi (Ko) is leading a double life — an office worker during the day and a masked personality on the internet by night. However, she soon finds herself in a series of unfortunate circumstances.

11. Gyeongseong Creature

Directed by: Chung Dong-yoon

Cast: Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim

Release date: TBA

Genre: Horror

Synopsis: A young man Jang Tae-Sang (Park) and a woman Yoon Chae-Ok (Han) battle demons created by human greed, as they struggle for existence in the spring of 1945.

12. D.P. season 2

Directed by: Han Jun-hee

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku

Release date: TBA

Genre: Military fiction, action and adventure

Synopsis: Appointed to the Deserter Pursuit unit, Jun-ho (Jung) and Ho-yeol (Koo) encounter numerous situations that reveal the realities of the Korean military. After its first release in 2021, the show will return with a second season.

13. Sweet Home season 2

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young

Release date: TBA

Genre: Horror

Synopsis: In the midst of a mysterious catastrophe that seems to turn humans into monsters, the residents of apartment complex Green Home are figuring out ways to survive.

14. Daily Dose of Sunshine

Directed by: Lee Jae Gyoo

Cast: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin and Jang Dong-yoon

Release date: TBA

Genre: Emotional

Synopsis: A young nurse Da-eun (Park) navigates the complex issues of mental health and tries to offer some hope to those in her care.

15. Destined With You

Directed by: Nam Ki Hoon

Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo-Ah

Release date: TBA

Genre: Thriller

Synopsis: The fantasy drama shows a romance between a woman named Lee Hong Jo (Jo), who has a centuries-old book that was sealed 300 years ago, and a man, Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon), who has become a victim of the book.

16. Goodbye Earth

Directed by: Kim Jin-min

Cast: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo

Release date: TBA

Genre: Sci-fi, dystopian

Synopsis: One tenacious teacher (Ahn) strives to protect her former students at all costs, as an asteroid hurtles toward Earth with nothing to stop it.

17. Doona!

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-Jong

Release date: TBA

Genre: Romantic

Synopsis: Living with a stunning former K-pop sensation (Bae) presents a unique set of challenges for a college student (Yang) who must also manage life and school.

18. King the Land

Directed by: Im Hyun Wook

Cast: Lee Jun-Ho, Lim Yoon-A

Release date: TBA

Genre: Romantic comedy

Synopsis: The drama centres around King Group’s successor, Gu-won (Lee), who hates fake grins, and Cheon Sa-rang (Lim), a dedicated worker at the group’s hotel. Sa-rang has to smile even when she doesn’t want to and yearns for a day she can actually smile.

19. The Good Bad Mother

Directed by: Shim Na Yeon

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Dohyun, Ahn Eun-jin

Release date: TBA

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Young Soon (Ra) runs a pig farm and raises her son, Kang Ho, (Lee) by herself. She pushes herself to be a strict “bad mother” in order to make Ho become a strong man. Ho becomes a prosecutor as an adult, but after an accident, he loses his memories and reverts to being seven years old.

20. See You in My 19th Life

Directed by: Lee Na-jung

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-Kyung, Ahn dong-goo

Release date: TBA

Genre: Comedy, drama

Synopsis: Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama narrates the tale of Ban Ji-eum (Shin), a character with the capacity to remember her prior incarnations. She already encountered Moon Seo-ha (Ahn) in her 18th incarnation; thus, she is destined to run into him again.

(Main and featured image credit: Luca Sammarco/Pexels)

This story first appeared here.