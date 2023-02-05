LSA Watchlist: What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this February

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this February

Take yourself to an alternate retrofuture world and sell property on the moon, or go along with your favourite stalker/serial killer to explore London. Witness two best friends realise they actually are in love from opposite sides of the USA or head to the far reaches of space where no one has gone before. Or, y’know, witness David Harbour in a horrible combover as a ghost. These are all waiting for you on various streaming sites this February.

Here’s what to binge and watch this February on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

February 2, HBO GO

Based on the true story of Uber’s beginnings and its founder, the film revolves around how Travis Kalanick built the transportation company from the ground up to become a juggernaut in the industry—and his eventual fall.

You (Part 1, Season 4)

February 4, Netflix

Joe is back to his usual stalkerish ways, but this time, he’s across the pond. Having restyled himself as a professor, Joe finds the tables turned on him when he discovers that someone is now stalking him. Hey, stalkers need to be stalked too.

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood (Season 1)

February 7, HBO GO

War veteran Cormoran Strike becomes a private eye in the city of London and finds himself assisting the authorities with three complex cases that have left them stumped. Meanwhile, Strike himself is also dealing with trauma and the physical and emotional wounds from his past.

Your Place or Mine

February 10, Netflix

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon play two lifelong best friends who are total opposites both in personality and location. After deciding to swap houses to bring some change into their routines, both of them start realising that there may be more to their lifelong friendship that they aren’t willing to admit… until now.

Somebody I Used to Know

February 10, Prime Video

Ally is a workaholic who returns to her hometown to take a breather. She runs into her ex and first love, Sean, and the two spend time catching up and reminiscing, which unsurprisingly starts bringing up old feelings. So, it’s a little awkward when Ally finds out that Sean is engaged. And yes, Community fans, that is Annie and Abed back together again.

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3)

February 17, Prime Video

A mysterious man named Vadic seems to have a vendetta against Picard’s old crew, and so the old captain must reunite with them to get to the bottom of everything. The show’s final season reunites The Next Generation cast and sees Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and many others reprising their roles from the original series.

Sharper

February 17, Apple TV+

A group of interconnected people find themselves in a web of lies, deceit, and backstabbing as each of them tries to outsmart the other all for the sake of money. The film’s stellar cast includes Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow.

Hello, Tomorrow!

February 17, Apple TV+

Set in a retro-future world, Jack is a salesman going door to door trying to convince people to buy timeshares on the moon. While his dream of a better tomorrow is something that inspires those around him, it also threatens to leave him lost and disillusioned.

Die Hart

February 24, Prime Video

Kevin Hart plays a fictionalised version of himself who seeks to pivot from comedic roles and establish himself as a bonafide action star. To do that, he attends action-hero school and goes under the tutelage of Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta.

Outer Banks (Season 3)

February 23, Netflix

The Pogues wash up on a desert island that seems like the perfect place to call home. Establishing it as their domain, the gang enjoys their newly-founded territory but soon finds themselves in a race for treasure once again, all while also running away from people who seek to harm them.

We Have a Ghost

February 24, Netflix

Kevin and his family move into their new home on;y to discover that the house also comes with a ghost named Ernest. The apparition, however, is friendly and doesn’t want to harm them, and soon the family becomes a social media sensation because of Ernest. But when Kevin tries to investigate just how Ernest actually died, the CIA somehow comes after them.