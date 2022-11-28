facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Hong Kong in January 2023
K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Hong Kong in January 2023
Culture
28 Nov 2022 01:34 PM

K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Hong Kong in January 2023

Preeti Kulkarni

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans; as one of your favourite girl groups MAMAMOO, comprising Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein, is set to come to Hong Kong with their first-ever world tour concert, ‘My Con!’ The quartet will dazzle on the Hong Kong stage and the online ticket sale will go live soon.

Love for MAMAMOO has been booming in Hong Kong. The group has already kicked off their world tour in Seoul in November, with two full shows in their home city. The band will travel to Taiwan coming to Hong Kong before they are headed to Singapore in February next year.

MAMAMOO concert in Hong Kong: Tickets to go live soon!

MAMAMOO in Singapore
My Con concert in Seoul, Day 2. (Image credit: Mamamoo/Twitter

The girl band is hitting the city on January 7. Organisers are yet to confirm the venue. However, the tickets are expected to go live soon. If you wish to groove to hit numbers like DecalcomanieStarry NightHip, and Illella stay tuned to this page for all the updated information.

More about MAMAMOO

The band debuted with their first song, Mr Ambigious, in 2014 and cemented their position as a mainstream K-pop music group with subsequent hits like “Egotistic” (2018), which has over 118 million views on YouTube, and “Gogobebe” (2019), which has garnered around 84 million views for its music video.

Hwasa is the most successful soloist, with her song “Maria” (2020) breaking records with more than 266 million views on YouTube. The quartet released a new single, “Illella,” which encapsulated the unique talent and versatility of all four members, in October.

(Main and featured image courtesy: Mamamoo/Twitter)

K-pop all-girl K-pop Mamamoo K-pop in Singapore
K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Hong Kong in January 2023

Preeti Kulkarni

After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.