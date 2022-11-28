K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Hong Kong in January 2023

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans; as one of your favourite girl groups MAMAMOO, comprising Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein, is set to come to Hong Kong with their first-ever world tour concert, ‘My Con!’ The quartet will dazzle on the Hong Kong stage and the online ticket sale will go live soon.

Love for MAMAMOO has been booming in Hong Kong. The group has already kicked off their world tour in Seoul in November, with two full shows in their home city. The band will travel to Taiwan coming to Hong Kong before they are headed to Singapore in February next year.

MAMAMOO concert in Hong Kong: Tickets to go live soon!

The girl band is hitting the city on January 7. Organisers are yet to confirm the venue. However, the tickets are expected to go live soon. If you wish to groove to hit numbers like Decalcomanie, Starry Night, Hip, and Illella stay tuned to this page for all the updated information.

More about MAMAMOO

The band debuted with their first song, Mr Ambigious, in 2014 and cemented their position as a mainstream K-pop music group with subsequent hits like “Egotistic” (2018), which has over 118 million views on YouTube, and “Gogobebe” (2019), which has garnered around 84 million views for its music video.

Hwasa is the most successful soloist, with her song “Maria” (2020) breaking records with more than 266 million views on YouTube. The quartet released a new single, “Illella,” which encapsulated the unique talent and versatility of all four members, in October.

(Main and featured image courtesy: Mamamoo/Twitter)