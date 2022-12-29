Marvel announces ‘Stan Lee’ documentary on his 100th birthday

Marvel Entertainment announced a documentary on comics icon Stan Lee on 28 December on the occasion of the comic book icon’s 100th birth anniversary.

The documentary, titled Stan Lee, will premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 as part of the celebrations of Lee’s birth centenary by Marvel.

More about the Stan Lee documentary

Teaser shows his cameos

The announcement teaser shows Lee’s various cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Lee, who died on 12 November 2018, made his first MCU appearance in Iron Man (2008). His last appearances came posthumously in Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus,” wrote Marvel Entertainment in a caption on Twitter along with the teaser.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

Birthday celebrations launched earlier in December

Marvel announced Lee’s birthday celebrations earlier in December. In a statement, the company recognised Lee as the “creative tour de force behind Marvel’s Silver Age.”

The celebrations were launched through a new online store with three exclusive Lee-branded collections from Genius Brands International, which owns the rights to Lee’s name, voice, likeness, signature and licensing of intellectual property.

Genius Brands International serves as the co-executive producer of the documentary.

What Stan Lee did in his iconic career

Lee began his career in comics in 1939, when he was still a teenager. Over the next 75 years, he co-created iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

In his long career, Lee worked alongside fellow writer-artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. He retired from Marvel in the 1990s but served as executive producer on the company’s productions.

He is today universally hailed as an inspiration for comic book creators, and one of the most influential figures in the world of art and entertainment.

(Main and Featured images: Stan Lee/@TheRealStanLee/Twitter)

This story first appeared here.