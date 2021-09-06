All the best moments in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spoilers ahead, obviously.

As a hardcore Marvel stan, I knew the movie was going to be fantastic and electrifying before even walking in. I anticipated the sell-out of tickets, but was still not fast enough to click in for a Friday, or even Saturday, showing. Thankfully, additional time-slots were released, and I immediately booked in my entire family and my partner for Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in a while this weekend, I muted my Reddit notifications and stayed off the internet so I wouldn’t accidentally read any spoilers about Shang-Chi. (The last time I did this was for Game of Throne’s final season – but we won’t talk about that travesty anymore.)

We laughed. We cried. My dad sang along to ‘Hotel California’. My brother hissed at him to shut up. And then we laughed some more. We came out of the cinema buzzing with energy and an unmatched euphoria.

So, without further ado, here are a few of the best moments in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that we loved:

The karaoke night outs before a big day – such a quintessential part of Asian culture.

All the references to Ching Ming Festival.

Katy’s grandmother casually chiding Shang-Chi about when he’ll marry her granddaughter. (Oh boy, have we all been there…)

The pivotal moment where Wenwu meets his future-wife, and the incredible action sequence – that was really more like a beautiful dance choreography, if we’re honest – that followed.

Can we just say every scene that Tony Leung is in? What an actor. What a man.

The quick flash of a ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ poster in Shang-Chi’s room, and then the realization later on that the legendary Yuen Wah – who plays the notorious landlord in aforementioned movie – plays Master Guang Bo in Ta Lo.

While recounting a bullying incident within the movie, Shang-Chi exclaims, “I’m not Korean!” We’ve loved Simu Liu in his ‘Kim’s Convenience’ days, and we love him even more now.

The bus scene. Come on.

Katy struggling to pronounce Shang-Chi. And mocking his name change.

That whole flight attendant interaction with the meal options. We were howling.

The underground – or overground? – fight club started by Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing.

“Where did your shirt go?”

The glorious bamboo scaffolding fight sequence. My palms were sweating watching that.

The introduction of Morris the adorable, squishy Hundun – a mythical Chinese creature, now brought alive by Marvel.

Ben Kingsley as Trevor is just the ultimate scene stealer.

That horse-creature in Ta Lo that stopped in front of the car.

Michelle! Yeoh! Michelle Yeoh!

The majestic lion statues. I never knew I needed to see this until Marvel brought them to life in Shang-Chi.

The heart-wrenching dialogue between Wenwu and Shang-Chi. A world of pain and blame. TEARS.

Master Guang Bo gruffly telling Katy not to die.

Tony Leung AKA Wenwu’s epic one-liner: “我食鹽多過你食米 (I have eaten salt more than you have eaten rice).” We’ve all heard this line growing up, or on the small screen, but to have it referenced in a Marvel movie left us screaming.

Water dragon!

Razor Fist’s turnabout when he saw Death Dealer getting his soul sucked out: “We should work together.”

Shang-Chi incorporating his mother’s fighting style in his ultimate battle with Wenwu.

Wenwu’s sacrifice. Ugh, that montage of father-son moments had me wailing.

Shang-Chi not letting his sister go. Cue tears, yet again.

That Kung Fu Hustle-inspired boss move? I mean. Incredible. Even my dad was cheering.

Suffice to say, we were overwhelmed, I haven’t stopped singing the movie’s praises since I left the cinema yesterday, and I’ll be rewatching it at my earliest opportunity. Probably tomorrow. And you should, too.

Hero image and featured image courtesy of Marvel/Disney.