Meet Metro Guy, the World Cup viral sensation

In Qatar during the World Cup, there’s a man whose sole job is to point pedestrians to where the Metro is. Meet Metro Guy, the hero we need but don’t deserve.

There are a lot of things we can talk about regarding the World Cup: USA and England drawing in their game, Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, the prohibition of selling beers, the stadiums being built by severely underpaid and mistreated workers that’s almost like slavery—the list goes on.

However, there is one man who has become synonymous with the 2022 World Cup, and he’s not a player, a coach, or a fan. In fact, he’s not even directly involved with any of the matches.

He’s Metro Guy.

[Hero image: @rodto2022en TikTok]

Metro Guy: the guy who tells World Cup fans, “Metro, this way!”

Sat atop an umpire chair wearing a bright yellow-green vest, the Metro Guy holds a megaphone in one hand and a foam “Number 1” hand in the other. As people walk by, he repeatedly announces “Metro, this way!” so that people will know that the, uh, Metro is that way. Serving as a much-needed reminder that the Internet is not all trolls and haters and that there are still good people out there, World Cup fans have made him a viral sensation. In fact, he’s become so popular that he was actually invited prior to the England-USA match where he led a whole stadium in chanting “Metro, this way!”

Metro Guy’s actual name is Abubakr Abbass, a 23-year-old Kenyan. According to The Star, Abbass expected to work security but was instead tasked with guiding people to the Metro. People can find him at Souq Waqif, a historical market in Qatar, where passersby now frequently interact with him as many videos show.

Here are some videos showing Metro Guy in action:

https://www.tiktok.com/@tarikk295/video/7168487271950322950?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7168487271950322950