10 most-viewed YouTube videos we were obsessed with in 2022

We’ve been through many obsessions last year. Back in March 2022, we all bore witness to one of the Oscars’ most shocking moments: Will Smith charging up on stage to slap host Chris Rock after he made a (let’s be honest) unnecessary joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The uncut video which attracted more than 103m views in three days was one of the highest trending in 2022. However, a slew of other YouTube videos reached and surpassed the billion marks — but which are the most-viewed YouTube videos of 2022?

YouTube has revealed the list of the most watched videos we couldn’t tear away from last year. Enjoy!

Most-viewed YouTube videos of 2022

1. NFL – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show (15.1 billion views)

The Super Bowl featured a halftime show for the first time ever, centred on rap and hip-hop. NBC sportscaster Maria Taylor announced just before the show kicked off, “It will likely be the greatest halftime performance of all time.” So, did the show live up to the hype? Yes, it did! The spectacle starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem emerged as the most-viewed YouTube video of 2022.

2. MrBeast – I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory! (14.2 billion views)

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) gained fame on YouTube for pioneering outrageous stunt videos. Mr. Beast went viral after building Will Wonka’s Chocolate Factory in real life, letting fans take a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour. The video immediately amassed over 37 million viewers in less than three days.

3. Guardian News – Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on stage (10.2 billion views)

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock proved more dramatic than the movies vying for top spots at the Oscars. Soon, the uncensored clips of the incident clocked up more than 57 million views on Twitter. As Chris Rock took the stage, he made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to G.I. Jane. Soon after the comment, Smith got out of his seat and slapped Rock in the face leaving the audience in shock.

4.Technoblade – so long nerds (8.9 billion views)

Following his battle with cancer, Technoblade passed away at the age of 23. His father shared the official news on his YouTube channel with a video titled “so long nerds”, in his own words as he bid his fans a final goodbye. The Minecraft content creator revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. However, his words continue to live on even after his demise.

5. Mark Rober – Pranks Destroy Spam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback (5.8 billion views)

Popular YouTuber Mark Rober successfully pranked a scam calling centre in India. Mark, an inventor and NASA engineer, shared the video “Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback”, which showed his successful special operation against robocall scammers. In the video, Rober details the elaborate plan where he’s seen placing stink bombs, cockroaches, rats, smoke bombs and glitter bombs, among other items, at the office.

6. Dream – hi, I’m Dream (5 billion views)

The anonymous gaming streamer Dream finally decided to show the world the face behind the cartoon-smiley mask. He teased the ‘face reveal’ to more than 30 million YouTube subscribers. In the video, he cropped his face out of the frame, standing and shielding his face with the mask. He eventually removed the mask and faced his fans for the first time.

7. Kane Pixels- The Backrooms (Found Footage) (4.3 billion views)

The Backrooms series made headlines throughout 2022. The Backrooms is a literary expository around one of the most subtly disturbing images online. The uncanny photo inspired dread to the extent that fans drew, wrote and developed art, stories and games. Then, a young filmmaker, Kane Pixels, took The Backrooms and created a high production-value cinema that acquired a mass audience.

8. First We Feast – Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake While Eating Spicy Wings (2.3 billion views)

Millie Bobby Brown went viral for losing it while eating a hot wing. Millie took one tiny bite of “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce” on the wing and could not handle the heat. She continually drank a milkshake, held back tears, and fanned herself to try and continue the interview. She even gave the host the finger!

9. Jaiden Animations – Being Not Straight (18 million views)

In March 2022, the popular vlogger came out to her fans as an aromantic asexual. The video did not take time to rack up over 17 million views on the confession. As she is not known for sharing information about her private life, the confession likely came as a big surprise for her millions of fans.

10. The Try Guys – what happened (11.5 million views)

Even if you don’t religiously follow The Try Guys, chances are you probably heard their name in 2022. The popular YouTube group made headlines when they announced that their group member Ned Fulmer, would no longer be working with the creators following reports of an extramarital affair. As speculation surrounding Ned’s extramarital experience reached a fever pitch, the other Try Guys released a five-minute video statement that was viewed over 11 million times.

Which one of these most-viewed YouTube videos do you think was the most sensational in 2022?

(Hero and feature image credit: Guardian News/YouTube)