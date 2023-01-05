Netflix finally drops director Yeon Sang-ho’s ‘JUNG_E’ trailer

Korean dystopian movie and a Yeon Sang Ho directorial, JUNG_E is Netflix’s new addition to its ever-expanding lineup of sci-fi films. After releasing a teaser and a main poster, the streaming platform finally dropped the official JUNG_E trailer on 5 January 2023. Director Yeon, who has to his credit the 2016 hit Train To Busan and the 2021 Netflix series Hellbound, is keen on making the upcoming sci-fi movie a spectacular delight and the JUNG_E trailer is proof of the same.

The movie is all set to hit Netflix on 20 January 2023.

More about the upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie

This gripping Korean sci-fi thriller, written by the director itself, follows the story of military soldier Yun Jung-yi (played by Kim Hyun-joo), and his mission ‘Shelter’. Based on a 22nd-century world that is deemed uninhabitable for humans owing to climate change, the film will show people leaving earth and settling down in manufactured shelters. When an impending war strikes the shelters, the military decides to turn Jung-yi into an AI robot by cloning the brain. The research for the same is headed by Jung-yi’s daughter Yun Seo-hyun (played by Kang Soo-youn).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

Director Yeon’s take on JUNG_E

Speaking about the upcoming sci-fi flick, director Yeon said, “With the topic of AI, I want to create a work that combines the SF genre’s spectacular visual aesthetics and a very relatable topic that is at the core of humans.” Further elaborating his idea about creating a relatable film on human nature, the director says, “JUNG_E is a work in which things such as unexpectedness from relationships and unexpectedness between humans and non-humans exist. Also, we hope it will be a work that will make you think about whether human nature is really only human.”

(Main and featured image credit: NetflixKR/Twitter)

This story first appeared here.