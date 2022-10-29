Netflix has a new function for when you break up with your ex

That shared account you don’t know what to do with once you break up with your partner? Netflix’s new feature allows you keep it, and more.

Introducing ‘Profile Transfer.’ With that, those who are sharing an account can keep their watchlist, viewing history, settings, personalised recommendations, and more, as they start their own membership. It’s perfect for the ones who just went through a breakup, found a new group of friends to vibe with, or your friend Todd who decided to be cheap and piggyback off my account, and now my viewing history is now messed up.

Anyways, a statement from Netflix reads “People move. Families grow. Relationships end, but throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same.”

[Hero and featured image credit: Thibault Penin/Unsplash]

Netflix cracks down on account sharing as it brings in extra $4-a-month charge for each additional account with new profile transfer feature pic.twitter.com/uTmdm7lsqc — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) October 20, 2022

Still, it could be seen as a way to help their crackdown on password sharing. They’re planning to start implementing additional costs when you and your friends stream from different locations, and profile transfer is very convenient in aiding that move.