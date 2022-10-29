Netflix has a new function for when you break up with your ex

facebook
Culture
29 Oct 2022 01:00 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

That shared account you don’t know what to do with once you break up with your partner? Netflix’s new feature allows you keep it, and more.

Introducing ‘Profile Transfer.’ With that, those who are sharing an account can keep their watchlist, viewing history, settings, personalised recommendations, and more, as they start their own membership. It’s perfect for the ones who just went through a breakup, found a new group of friends to vibe with, or your friend Todd who decided to be cheap and piggyback off my account, and now my viewing history is now messed up.

Anyways, a statement from Netflix reads “People move. Families grow. Relationships end, but throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same.”

[Hero and featured image credit: Thibault Penin/Unsplash]

Still, it could be seen as a way to help their crackdown on password sharing. They’re planning to start implementing additional costs when you and your friends stream from different locations, and profile transfer is very convenient in aiding that move.

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
