Netflix New-ins: Inventing Anna, Murderville and more this February

No, there’s not just rom-coms for the month of love. Netflix’s February new-in roster covers the gamut, with mysteries, documentaries, dramadies and, yes, even a little bit of romance. Blind-folded.

Setting the stage for Korean content this month is Twenty Five Twenty One, with a wave of nostalgia. For the romantics, popular reality dating show Love Is Blind heads to Japan in Love Is Blind Japan. Here, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before even setting eyes on each other.

Romance aside, get to know the man behind the music in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. This three-part documentary will feature unseen archival footage from the past two decades. It chronicles the rapper’s career in music, fashion and everything in between.

If you’re one of those people who love solving mysteries, join Senior Detective Terry Seattle in Murderville. The series sees the detective solving murder cases with celebrity guest stars like Kumail Nanjiani and Sharon Stone. As there’s no script, each episode’s guest star has no idea what will happen next.

New Netflix To Stream (Uh, Binge) this February 2022:

Murderville

Premieres: 3 February

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.

Love Is Blind: Japan

Premieres: 8 February

In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other. Starring: Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya.

Disenchantment: Part 4

Premieres: 9 February

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series. In the fourth season, the mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

Inventing Anna

Premieres: 11 February

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Twenty Five Twenty One

Premieres: 12 February

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. At the heart of the story is a teen with big ambitions (Kim Tae-ri) who meets a young man (Nam Joo-hyuk) who attempts to recover what was lost when his family was brought to ruin by the East Asian Financial Crisis in 1998.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Premieres: 16 February

The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.

Space Force: Season 2

Premieres: 18 February

Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that the Space Force is worth keeping around.

Vikings: Valhalla

Premieres: 25 February

In this sequel to “Vikings,” 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

