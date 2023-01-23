Netflix unveils 2023 line-up of Korean drama series and movies, including The Glory Part 2

Netflix has revealed the titles of Korean drama series, movies, and reality shows planned for 2023, including the highly-anticipated sequels to The Glory, Sweet Home, and D.P.

Netflix to focus more on Korean content

On January 17, Netflix announced a total of 34 upcoming Korean titles, 11 shared for the first time, scheduled for broadcast in 2023. The offerings, both original productions and returning favourites, include K-drama series, Korean films, and reality shows.

This will certainly satisfy viewers who are hungry for more K-content, as proven by audience data provided by the streaming giant. They also shared that “over 60% of all Netflix members” viewed Korean titles in 2022 alone.

Remember stellar hits like All of Us Are Dead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Alchemy of Souls? These are the most-watched and highly-rated Korean dramas last year. Soon, viewers can look forward to more exciting projects, up from approximately 25 Korean titles announced for 2022.

Brace yourself for season two of both Sweet Home and D.P. Of course, there’s the second part of The Glory starring actress Jun Ji-hyun. Part one of the revenge drama achieved Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show for the first week of January, clocking at 82.48 million viewing hours.

Then there are the upcoming buzzy debuts too. Gyeongseong Creature, a period monster thriller starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, and Doona!, a romance series based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs which stars Bae Suzy (Anna).

Below are all the announced Netflix Korean titles for 2023.

Complete list of Netflix’s Korean dramas, movies, and reality shows for 2023

Binge-worthy Korean drama series

Set aside time to indulge in 21 Netflix Korean dramas this year. Besides sequels of The Glory, Sweet Home, and D.P., look forward to unexpected cast pairings like 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girls’ Generation’s Lim YoonA for King The Land and Kim Woo-bin and Song Seung-heon for Black Knight.

Furthermore, get psyched for stirring performances by Cannes winner Jeon Do-yeon with Jung Kyung-ho on Crash Course In Romance plus acclaimed actress Ra Mi-ran opposite Lee Do-hyun on The Good Bad Mother.

Love to Hate You

Starring: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, Go Won-hee. Release date: February 10

The Glory Part 2

Starring: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il. Release date: March 10

Bloodhounds

Starring: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, Heo Jun-ho. Release date: Q2

Celebrity

Starring: Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Dong-gun, Jun Hyo-seong. Release date: Q2

Queenmaker

Starring: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, Ryu Soo-young, Seo Yi-sook. Release date: Q2

Black Knight

Starring: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Esom. Release date: Q2

A Time Called You

Starring: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon. Release date: Q3

Song of the Bandits

Starring: Kim Nam-gil, Seo hyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung. Release date: Q3

D.P. Season 2

Starring: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku, Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-hyun. Release date: Q3

Mask Girl

Starring: Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran, Nana. Release date: Q3

Gyeoseong Creature

Starring: Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul, Wi Ha-jun. Release date: Q4

Sweet Home Season 2

Starring: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, Park Gyu-young, and more. Release date: Q4

Doona!

Starring: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-jong. Release date: Release date: Q4

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Starring: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun. Release date: Q4

Goodbye Earth

Starring: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo, Kim Yoon-hye. Release date: Q4

Behind Your Touch (WT)

Starring: Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Ju Min-kyung, Suho (of EXO). Release date: TBA

Crash Course In Romance

Starring: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho. Release date: TBA

The Good Bad Mother

Starring: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin. Release date: TBA

King The Land

Starring: Lee Jun-ho (of 2PM), Lim YoonA (of Girls’ Generation). Release date: TBA

Destined with You

Starring: Rowoon (of SF9), Cho Bo-ah, Ha-jun, Yura. Release date: TBA

See You In My 19th Life

Starring: Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo. Release date: TBA

Compelling Korean movies

Netflix also dabbled in film format with high-octane Korean movies like Carter (Joo Won, Lee Sung-jae) and Seoul Vibe (Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo). This year, expect continued and increased output for small-screen features too.

From the dystopian sci-fi JUNG_E to crime-thriller Unlocked and mental sparring games in The Match, these flicks will have you on the edge of your seat.

JUNG_E

Starring: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo. Release date: January 20

Unlocked

Starring: Im Si-wan, Chun Woo-hee, Kim Hee-won. Release date: February 17

Kill Boksoon

Starring: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a, Esom, and more. Release date: Q1

The Match

Starring: Lee Byung-hun, Yoo Ah-in. Release date: Q2

Believer 2

Starring: Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, and more. Release date: Q4

Ballerina

Starring: Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yurim, and more. Release date: Q4

Entertaining Korean reality shows

No doubt Single’s Inferno and its follow-up Single’s Inferno 2 became the talk of the town when they aired. But Netflix decided to step away from romance and explore physical and mental survival genres for 2023 instead.

There’s endurance (Physical:100, Siren: Survive The Island), Resident Evil-esque zombie survival (Zombieverse), coming of age (Nineteen to Twenty), and mind games (The Devil’s Plan).

Physical:100

Genre: Extreme survival ala Ninja Warrior. Release date: January 24

Siren: Survive The Island

Genre: Combat survival. Release date: Q2

19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty)

Genre: Coming-of-Age reality entertainment. Release date: Q3

Zombieverse

Genre: Fictional Zombie universe survival. Release date: Q3

The Devil’s Plan

Genre: Mind game survival. Release date: TBA

