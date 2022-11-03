6 new K-dramas to binge-watch this July

While K-pop music is a popular genre of Korean entertainment, Korean dramas are equally loved in Asia and other parts of the world. Thus, without further ado, let’s look at the new K-dramas releasing this July.
After a long series of hit shows like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Vincenzo (2021) and Yumi’s Cells in 2021, the Korean drama industry is moving towards its next phase throughout 2022.
The first half of the year focused more on comedy dramas like Our Blues, horror shows like All of Us Are Dead and fantasy shows like The Sound of Magic and Tomorrow. The second half starts off with thrillers and action dramas like the highly anticipated Big Mouth featuring Lee Jong Suk, Adamas with Ji Sung playing the roles of twin brothers and the second season of The Good Detective with the same pivotal characters returning with more action.
The Hallyu wave is slowly making its way into mainstream entertainment too, with Korean dramas being the epitome of intriguing plot twists and lovable characters. They have been successful in creating meaningful stories that viewers can relate to. It is indeed a new form of entertainment that was never seen before. The emotions which the characters bring to the screen form a beautiful connect with the audience. It is like a box of wholesomeness that weaves thriller, comedy, suspense, fantasy and fashion into a single narrative.
And, with some of the most well-known actors returning to the big screen this season, with larger productions and larger-than-life stories, this month too seems to be equally exciting. So, grab your popcorn tub and get ready to enjoy some of the best ones this July.
Here are some of the new K-dramas to watch in July 2022
Directed by: Ko Jae-hong
Release date: 14 July on TVING network
Cast: Han Ji-hyo, Kim Do-young, Kim Ji-hoon and Kwon Ah-reum
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: Ever heard of the 2006 series Death Note? This K-drama is similar except that the protagonist, Seo Hee Soo (Han), finds a mysterious notebook with the ability to make people fall in love with her for a month, if she writes their names on it.
About the series: The drama marks the return of NCT’s Kim Do-young.
Directed by: Jo Soo-Won
Release date: 29 July on SBS TV
Cast: Nam Yoon-su, Kim Se-jeong, Daniel Choi, Kim Gu-young and Choi Daniel
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The drama tells the story of On Ma Eum (Kim), a former athlete struggling to make a mark in the editing department of a webtoon company.
About the series: This is the Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama Juhan Shuttai (2016), based on the original manga by Matsuda Naoko. It is a mix of different genres — romcom, slapstick comedy and slice-of-life.
Directed by: Oh Choong-Hwan
Release date: 29 July on the MBC network
Cast: Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Kwang-Jae Park and Yoo Su-bin
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Big Mouth revolves around characters entangled in the world of crime, law and order. Park Chang Ho (Lee) is an average lawyer known as ‘Big Mouth’ and while solving a murder case, he gets wrapped around a cunning con artist called ‘Big Mouse’ as he is mistaken for him. The story revolves around the efforts of the protagonists to get out of the tricky situation.
Directed by: Jo Nam-gook
Release date: 30 July on ENA and JTBC
Cast: Son Hyun-joo, Jang Seung-jo, Kim Hyo-jin, Jung Moon-sung, Cha Rae-hyung and Jung Soon-won
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The show’s first season gave an insight into the real world of police detectives and their daily conflicts with criminals and authorities. The second season continues where it left off, with West Incheon Police’s Violent Crimes Team resuming its investigation against notorious criminals.
Directed by: Park Seung-woo
Release date: 27 July on tvN
Cast: Seong Ji, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Soo-kyung, Heo Sung-tae, Seo Hyun-woo, Jo Sung-ha and Oh Dae-hwan
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Twin brothers, Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyun (both played by Seong), are successful in life, but the death of their stepfather stays with them ever since. Adding to their troubles, they find out a connection between the murder of their biological father and the stepfather, which creates a rift in the family. However, they soon discover a different truth. The twins must find the real culprit and serve justice.
Directed by: Kim Jung Min
Release date: 15 July on Netflix
Cast: Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-Wook, Cha Ji-Yeon, Park Hoon, Jeong Eu-Gene and Jennifer Sun Bell
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: Revolving around scandals, scams, divorce and cover-ups, the show Remarriage and Desires has The Penthouse: War in Life (2020) vibes, with a match-making company named Rex at the centre of all the drama. With more people willing to climb the social ladder, the world of marriage and love becomes stained with greed, lust, envy and lies.
