Here’s what to watch this March on Netflix Hong Kong

This March sees the return of many beloved shows and the release of some of the most anticipated titles of 2022. From a new thriller series to a Japanese romance and the second season of one of the platform’s most watched shows, here’s what to watch in March on Netflix Hong Kong.

The first season of Bridgerton recorded the most hours viewed within the first 28 days of release on Netflix.

What to Watch in March on Netflix Hong Kong

Pieces of Her Season 1

Release Date: March 4

Toni Collette is, without a doubt, the most underrated actress of her generation. She’s particularly great in mysteries (remember the masterpiece that was Hereditary?) and I can’t wait to see her in Netflix’s latest thriller series. Pieces of Her is based on the New York Times bestseller by Karin Slaughter and centres on a series of violent events that suddenly unfold in a small Georgian Town.

Love Like the Falling Petals

Release Date: March 24

Based on a hit romance novel that conquered millennials and zoomers alike, the long-awaited Netflix adaptation follows the dreamy love story between Haruto and Misaki, who develops a mysterious incurable disease.

Bridgerton Season 2

Release Date: March 25

Brace yourself, Lady Whistledown si finally back. The second chapter of Shonda Rhimes’ ultra-popular “19th Century Gossip Girl” will focus on the Viscount’s search for a wife. Sadly, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page will not reprise their roles as one of TV’s hottest couple as the series follows and anthology-like structure.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

I’m going to be honest here, it’s extremely unlikely that I’ll get tired of watching scandalous documentaries about people I didn’t even know existed. So, here’s my quota for the month. This four-part documentary series uncovers Sarma Melngailis’ story, the celebrity restaurateur behind Pure Food and Wine who went from being New York’s queen of vegan cuisine to the “Vegan Fugitive.”

The Adam Project

Release Date: March 11

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, this new sci-fi comedy action movie tells the (kinda interesting?) story of a time-traveling pilot (played by Reynolds) who enlists help from his 12-year-old self for a mission.

