04 Jan 2023 01:15 PM

NewJeans release new single ‘OMG’ along with a new music video

Sanika Achrekar

NewJeans has made its comeback with some exciting new music. The K-pop band has released its much-anticipated new single ‘OMG’ and just as expected, it has created quite a stir on the internet.

When did NewJeans release their new song?

NewJeans dropped the first single from their new album OMG along with its music video. The latest release is composed by Jinsu Park, Ylva Dimberg, and David Dawood with lyrics by Gigi, Ylva Dimberg, and Hanni. The music video has already become a hit, with more than 7.5 million views on YouTube in just a single day.

The video sets a trendy tone, showcasing a different side of the K-pop girl group. This song can best be described as a seamless amalgamation of hip-hop and R&B, with members of NewJeans presenting diverse styles such as pop vocals and melodic rapping.

The music video also stars actor Kim Joo Heon and former webtoon writer Lee Mal Nyeon, also known as the YouTuber Calmdown Man.

NewJeans’ new music is a blockbuster hit

According to data released by Hanteo, NewJeans’ new album has recorded massive sales, with a whopping 481,425 copies sold on the first day itself. The girl group has now broken its own record in first-day album sales as compared to their debut album New Jeans which sold around 262,815 copies on its first day. Even the pre-orders for OMG have crossed the 800,000 mark, according to the distributor YG PLUS. This represents a massive increase of 350,000 in pre-order copies compared to their debut album.

Setting the charts on fire

NewJeans’ latest single ‘OMG’ debuted at No. 2 on South Korea’s largest local music streaming platform MelOn. The No. 1 spot was taken by  ‘Ditto which was released by NewJeans alongside ‘OMG’ as a special single. In addition to that, one of the group’s debut songs ‘Hype Boy is also currently positioned at No.4.

NewJeans has now become the fifth Korean girl group with an album selling at least 400,000 copies on its first day of release, following the footsteps of BLACKPINK, IVE, aespa, and LE SSERAFIM.

Check out the music video below:

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy Instagram/NewJeans)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which is the most-trending K-pop song in 2023?

Answer: As of January 3, The Astronaut by JIN is the most-trending K-pop song.

Question: Which new song has been trending on YouTube?

Answer: The music video for NewJeans' new single OMG is currently trending on YouTube.

