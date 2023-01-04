NewJeans release new single ‘OMG’ along with a new music video

NewJeans has made its comeback with some exciting new music. The K-pop band has released its much-anticipated new single ‘OMG’ and just as expected, it has created quite a stir on the internet.

When did NewJeans release their new song?

NewJeans dropped the first single from their new album OMG along with its music video. The latest release is composed by Jinsu Park, Ylva Dimberg, and David Dawood with lyrics by Gigi, Ylva Dimberg, and Hanni. The music video has already become a hit, with more than 7.5 million views on YouTube in just a single day.

The video sets a trendy tone, showcasing a different side of the K-pop girl group. This song can best be described as a seamless amalgamation of hip-hop and R&B, with members of NewJeans presenting diverse styles such as pop vocals and melodic rapping.

The music video also stars actor Kim Joo Heon and former webtoon writer Lee Mal Nyeon, also known as the YouTuber Calmdown Man.

NewJeans’ new music is a blockbuster hit

According to data released by Hanteo, NewJeans’ new album has recorded massive sales, with a whopping 481,425 copies sold on the first day itself. The girl group has now broken its own record in first-day album sales as compared to their debut album New Jeans which sold around 262,815 copies on its first day. Even the pre-orders for OMG have crossed the 800,000 mark, according to the distributor YG PLUS. This represents a massive increase of 350,000 in pre-order copies compared to their debut album.

라이트한 리스너들에게는 보편적인 즐거움을 선사하고, 팬들에게는 아티스트를 좋아하는 이유와 자부심을 재차 확인시키고, 그 팬들조차도 예상치 못한 것들로 놀라움과 통쾌함을 느끼게 할 수 있다면, 그게 바로 탁월한 예술이고 음악이 아닐까. 뉴진스 @NewJeans_ADOR 의 OMG 본 후 느낀 것들. — 김영대 Kim Youngdae (@toojazzy25) January 2, 2023

Setting the charts on fire

NewJeans’ latest single ‘OMG’ debuted at No. 2 on South Korea’s largest local music streaming platform MelOn. The No. 1 spot was taken by ‘Ditto‘ which was released by NewJeans alongside ‘OMG’ as a special single. In addition to that, one of the group’s debut songs ‘Hype Boy‘ is also currently positioned at No.4.

NewJeans has now become the fifth Korean girl group with an album selling at least 400,000 copies on its first day of release, following the footsteps of BLACKPINK, IVE, aespa, and LE SSERAFIM.

Check out the music video below:

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy Instagram/NewJeans)

This story first appeared here.