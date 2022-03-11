Get a first look at young Luke Skywalker in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer has unveiled several surprises, building fan excitement for the upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+.

Exactly 45 years ago, we were introduced to the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope. Portrayed by the legendary Sir Alec Guinness as a battle worn and wily Jedi warrior, fans were enamoured by the mystery that surrounded the character.

Guinness would portray Obi-Wan in the OG trilogy with roles in the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as a “Force Ghost”. Decades later, Ewan McGregor picked up the mantle of the character, portraying a younger, greener version of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels.

Now, McGregor is back as the titular character in an all-new Star Wars series on Disney+ that’s set to further expand the legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What You Need to Know About Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi

As seen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, the series is set after Revenge of the Sith. Taking place ten years after the events of that film, Kenobi is in exile in Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The series sees the Jedi coming to terms with his greatest defeat — the downfall the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

At the end of the Revenge of the Sith, Anakin was left for dead following a battle with Kenobi. The injuries sustained subsequently paved the way for Anakin to be resurrected as the Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The first look trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series unveils a number of surprises (and characters) that Star Wars fans will appreciate. There’s a Grand Inquisitor, who is evidently tasked with hunting down all remaining Jedi scattered across the galaxy. The setting also offers a look at the rise of the Empire, which precedes the events of A New Hope.

Who’s In It

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Moses Ingram (Queen’s Gambit) joins McGregor in this new series, portraying a force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva. The character is one of the primary antagonists in the series as she is tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) in Lucasfilm’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Also starring in the series are Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang. Sharp-eyed fans will recognise Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the trailer, and Hayden Christensen has also confirmed his participation in the series — but whether we see him as Anakin in flashbacks or as Darth Vader himself remains to be seen.

Deborah Chow is directing and showrunning the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on 25 May, 2022. Check out the first look trailer below.

(Images: Disney+; Lucasfilm)

