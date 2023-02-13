From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Blonde’: Where to watch some of the best Oscar-nominated movies

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on January 24. While there were many obvious nominees for 2023, this year’s snubs were also equally unexpected. The movies nominated for Oscars, included titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Batman, Blonde, Top Gun: Maverick and more. RRR made India proud as it also grabbed attention during the prestigious nomination ceremony.

While Everything Everywhere All at Once led the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nods, it was closely followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nominations each. Other movies nominated for an Oscar under the Best Picture category included hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and more. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Tár, Women Talking and Triangle of Sadness also got several nods at the Oscars. Many are now looking forward to seeing Brenden Frazer win an award for his performance in the Oscar-nominated movie The Whale.

The snubs this year included Viola Davis’ performance in The Woman King. Danielle Deadwyler played Mamie Till-Mobley in Till, and many felt that she also deserved a nomination for her excellent performance in the biopic. Fans were also upset about James Cameron not getting the key nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water.

All in all, the nominations were a satisfactory affair with fans waiting to see if their favourite films would bag an Oscar this time. The final award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars, marking his third time returning for the titular role.

But before we arrive on the day of the Oscars, the long wait can be made a little easy. Many of the Oscar-nominated films have made it to theatres or are streaming online. Now is a good time to watch these films and then wait to find out whether the films that impressed you won an Oscar this year or not.